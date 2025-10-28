50 Cent Does Some ‘Soul Searching’ and Jokes That He Wants Out of G-Unit After Tony Yayo-Jim Jones Beef

How do you quit a group when you’re basically the leader? Regardless, 50 Cent recently joked to Tony Yayo that he wanted out of the iconic G-Unit. He posts a video on Instagram showing him on a private jet with Tony Yayo. There, he jabs at his longtime friend that he can’t be in the group if he doesn’t respond to slander from Jim Jones and Memphis Bleek. “I’ve been doing some soul searching, and I think I want out the group, OK?” 50 smirks.

Yayo grins at the idea and says there’s no group without 50 Cent. “If anything, you just kicking us out the group,” Tony Yayo responds. “Took too long to respond to Jimmy and Memphis Bleek,” Fif continues. “I’m saying, n***as is talking mad s**t, though. You not even like that.”

Videos by VICE

50 Cent Jokes With Tony Yayo Over Jim Jones & Memphis Bleek Beefs

This silly exchange comes on the heels of some back and forth between Yayo and Memphis Bleek. The former essentially says that 50 supported him more than Jay-Z has ever supported Bleek. However, the Roc-a-Fella rapper says he doesn’t need the same kind of help that 50 Cent gives Tony Yayo.

“I seen something Tony Yayo said — Hov don’t look out for me like 50 look out for him. I just want to clear that up: Hov don’t have to,” Bleek says on Drink Champs. “I’m chewing a lot on my own. If Hov look out, I’m telling you, I’ll be up there. So when y’all see me out here, that’s the Blizzo budget. I just want to let n—as know Hov don’t have to.”

Jim Jones eventually came into the fray to stand up for Bleek against 50 Cent and Yayo. In an episode of Artist 2 Artist, Jones slanders the G-Unit member. “Yayo smoke hard coke. “You look like you need to be taken care of na, you look like you need to go to the dentist, you look like you need to brush your teeth. You look like you need hygiene na, You look like you need help. Tell your man 50 to send you an ounce or something. You might need two ounces, n***a,” Jim Jones says.

