50 Cent Dubbed Chris Brown the ‘Best Overall Artist’ After Singer Made Bail

50 Cent is celebrating Chris Brown after the singer was released on bail following his recent arrest in the United Kingdom.

Last week, Brown was arrested in Manchester and charged with causing grievous bodily harm over an alleged nightclub attack that took place nearly two years ago. The singer’s arrest stemmed from an incident in which Brown allegedly assaulted producer Abe Diaw with a bottle of alcohol at Tape nightclub in November 2023.

Brown, who was previously denied bail, was granted his request after a hearing on Wednesday and released on $6.7 million bail. Brown, whose Breezy Bowl XX World Tour kicks off in Amsterdam in a few weeks, will next appear in court on June 20.

After catching wind of the news, 50 Cent hopped on social media to celebrate Brown’s release, praising Breezy as the “best overall artist.”

“CB out he made bond,” 50 captioned a photo of Brown on Instagram. “I’m only saying shit about him because I think he is the best overall artist out. I watched his whole run!”

50 Cent and Chris Brown’s relationship can be traced back to a pair of collaborations, 2016’s “I’m The Man” and 2017’s “No Romeo No Juliet,” as well as the latter nearly signing to the former’s G-Unit Records in the early 2000s.

During a 2024 interview on the R&B Money podcast, Brown revealed he almost inked a deal with G-Unit as a child, when he was in a boy band and went by “C Sizzle.”

“I was like, ‘You know what, 50 Cent, he gonna be able to see us he going to be at at the shoot. We can give him my demo,’” Brown shared.

Ultimately, G-Unit determined the label wasn’t ready to market a child group.

“We actually did the audition,” Brown recalled. “They was like, ‘Man, you kids are phenomenal.’ And they booked us…But I remember one of them was like, ‘We don’t know how to fucking market no damn kids. We some gangsters.’”