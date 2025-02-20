50-cent-hilariously-trolls-diddy-over-racial-bias-accusations

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been facing some serious allegations and charges over the past several months, one of which his lawyers are trying to get dismissed on grounds of racial bias. His old pal 50 Cent is not letting the move go unridiculed, however, and has hilariously trolled the Bad Boy founder on social media.

According to Hot New Hip-Hop, Diddy’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss Count Three of the Superseding Indictment, alleging that he’s a victim of racial bias. “This case is unprecedented in many ways,” reads the motion. “But perhaps most notably, and most disturbingly, no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution.”

50 Cent Can’t Stop Trolling Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Diddy’s lawyers also criticized the use of the Mann Act—originally called the White-Slave Traffic Act—in their client’s case, describing it as having “a long and troubling history as a statute with racist origins, used to target Black men and supposedly protect White women from them.”

Never missing an opportunity to mock one of his opps, 50 Cent took shared an X post about the situation, writing in the caption: “4 Lawyers charging brother love 5k a hour to do sh*t like this.”

“He in there like they treating me like I’m black,” he added, “yeah man you black. Call me I would told you this ain’t gonna work for free!”

Diddy Facing Sex Trafficking Charges, Allegedly told ‘Making the band Contestant he’d ‘eat [their] flesh]

Diddy is currently in prison on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty and was denied bail three times. Additionally, Diddy is also facing numerous civil lawsuits stemming from alleged sexual misconduct and assault.

Among the many accusations that have come out against Diddy since he was imprisioned are claims that he once told a Making The Band 2 contestant that he wanted to “eat [their] flesh,” after they made him angry.

The allegations arose in Peacock’s new documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, about the rise and fall of the rapper-turned-businessman. In the doc, former Making The Band 2 contestant Sara Rivers opens up about her time around Diddy, sharing some stories that paint the picture of a pretty dire environment for everyone in his orbit.

“When he got angry with one of my band members,” Rivers alleged, “he said, ‘You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh.’” Recalling another alleged incident, Rivers claimed Diddy told another contestant that he “could get a crackhead and pay them $20 to smack the shit out of [them].”

Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, and his trial is set to start on May 5.