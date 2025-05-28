50 Cent Mocks Diddy With AI-Enhanced ‘Free Diddy’ Shirt at Knicks Game

50 Cent isn’t letting up in his taunting of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is standing trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges in Manhattan federal court.

On Tuesday, 50 Cent was posted courtside in Indianapolis at Game 4 of the Pacers-Knicks series. The G-Unit boss used the opportunity to troll Diddy, hopping on Instagram and posting an AI-enhanced image of himself at the game wearing a “Free Diddy” shirt. “Bro this game is crazy,” he captioned the picture.

As evidenced by an Instagram post hours later, which shows Fif wearing Balmain apparel, the “Free Diddy” shirt was fake.

It isn’t the first time 50 Cent has commented on the “Free Diddy” movement.

Earlier this month, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper took to social media to question the authenticity of a group of supporters wearing “Free Diddy” shirts outside the Manhattan courthouse, which is housing Diddy’s trial.

In an Instagram post featuring a clip of the group protesting Diddy’s sex trafficking charges, 50 claimed Combs was paying the people $20 an hour for their services.

“Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 a hour ain’t bad,” he captioned the post. “I might go throw that on for a hour tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, 50 Cent shared more thoughts on the trial after Diddy’s ex-assistant Capricorn Clark, who testified against her former boss, claimed that Combs had a “problem” with 50, adding that following an altercation with Fif years ago, Diddy mentioned that he “liked guns.”

“Wait a minute Puffy’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe. Lol,” 50 wrote on Instagram. In another post he added: “Oh my goodness itty bitty Diddy wants me dead. I have to lay low. I think I’m gonna hide out at the playoff game tonight. Lol.”