50 Cent Nabs $200k From Young Buck After Lengthy Bankruptcy Trial

50 Cent is known for his classic antagonism. Time has shown us that no one has ever been off limits from it either. Diddy to Floyd Mayweather to Rick Ross to Fat Joe to Jadakiss to even his own former G-Unit cohorts Lloyd Banks and Young Buck. However, with Buck, it’s a lot more than diss tracks and online barbs. Their issues went to the courtroom. Now, Buck has to cough up some change to his G-Unit partner.

Recently, court documents released, revealing a settlement has finally been reached in a lengthy bankruptcy case. This all stems from an alleged debt, a $250,000 payment 50 Cent says was a personal loan to Young Buck. However, the Nashville rapper always insisted that the money was an advance for whenever he would release music in the future. Moreover, Buck even argued at one point that he didn’t receive the money at all and there was no evidence showing that he did.

50 Cent Wins Big in Bankruptcy Case With Young Buck

In the end, Young Buck couldn’t persuade the courts to see it his way. He’s agreed to pay $200,006.90 of the alleged $250k debt to 50 Cent. Reports suggest that this will take a rather sizable chunk out of his estate. Apparently, he liquidized his assets, from his music catalog and studio supplies to more vain riches like cars and jewelry. All of this added up to approximately $1.05 million in total.

Additionally, Buck has invested $445,000 already to battle his bankruptcy case. After all is said and done, he’s left with $600,000 to pay out to anyone claiming money from him, including 50 Cent. We can almost surely expect 50 to be a sore winner about this whole exchange. If he can troll Young Buck with a picture of his mugshot on Instagram, I would be shocked if he didn’t say anything eventually.