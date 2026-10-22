50 Cent Recalls Terrifying Car Ride With DMX That Left Him Fearing for His Life

50 Cent has lots of wild stories from his career. One he recently recalled involves the late DMX and a terrifying car ride.

During an October 2026 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, 50 reflected on a time he and DMX worked together. The pair had been in a New York City recording studio when DMX got a little restless.

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“And we found the track, and he was like, ‘Yo, come on, let’s just go get our head right.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, let’s just go,’” 50 remembered. Notably, 50 didn’t specify a time period. However, he and DMX did collab on the 2003 song “Shot Down,” which also featured Styles P.

50 Cent recalled DMX driving him the wrong direction down a one-way street

After DMX suggested getting out of the studio, the pair went down to DMX’s vehicle. 50 Cent believed they were just gonna sit and listen to some tracks. However, the Ruff Ryders rapper had different plans.

“And he started driving. He drove me down a one-way. Downtown Manhattan, he went down a one-way, the wrong way,” 50 Cent shared. “I said, ‘We gonna die in this mother.’ He continued, “You said, ‘Get my head right.’ We was in the car; he was wild. He would just do the craziest stuff.”

The two eventually returned to the studio in one piece. Only now, 50 Cent had some demands that did not involve dangerous activities. “When we got back there,” he said, “I was like, ‘Yo, I’m not doing nothing but rap, all right? No one ask me for nothing, I don’t want nothing. Let’s just rap.’”

50 Cent is producing a podcast about the life of DMX

DMX died in April 2021. He was 50 years old. After his passing, the medical examiner ruled his death due to a cocaine-induced heart attack, which led to brain failure.

Coincidentally, 50 Cent is producing a podcast series about the life of DMX. Dubbed Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX, the iHeartPodcasts/G-Unit Audio series is hosted by Jadakiss. It will follow the early years of DMX—real name Earl Simmons—as he was a young Yonkers rapper on the rise.

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