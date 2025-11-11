50 Cent Responds to Ex Vivica a. Fox Advising Women Not to Date Rappers With Bizarre AI Post

Celebrities can be notoriously difficult to date for a myriad of reasons, not the least of which is the effect fame can often have on a person’s mental and emotional health (including their perception of themselves). It seems like 50 Cent might fall under that category, too, if for no other reason than he’s shown an affinity for chaotic (albeit amusing), trollish behavior time and time again. This time, it looks like Vivica A. Fox is the subject of his trolling.

Vivica A. Fox’s connection to 50 Cent was brief. The pair dated in the early 2000s when they were both arguably at their peak. The relationship started after the 2003 BET Awards, and they attended the MTV Video Music Awards together the same year. A highly publicized affair, to be sure, but the pair only spent a few months together in total.

Naturally, considering most of 50 Cent’s romantic and platonic relationships, public drama was quick to follow. Indeed, it certainly seems like a love/hate thing. One moment, Fox is in a music video for 50 Cent in 2009. Next, they’re jabbing at each other yet again.

In 2021, Fox told VladTV that 50 Cent was the “love of my life” and “[the reason] the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast.” Now, she’s saying to hell with rappers altogether.

Vivica A. Fox Trashes Her Ex, Leading to Another Strange AI Troll Post From 50 Cent

Recently, Fox spoke at the Ultimate Women’s Expo. There, a crowd member asked her for advice on chasing their dreams. The actress kept it light and playful, but also shrugged about it. “Don’t date 50 Cent. Don’t date no damn rappers,” Vivica A. Fox says. “Facts! Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more, but I did it.”

Of course, nothing gets past 50 Cent. So he posts an AI-generated picture on Instagram of himself as Morpheus from The Matrix. “Either way I’m a have that ass in the matrix, you know I love me some you girl, but Damn it’s been 22 years Vivica,” 50 writes in the caption.