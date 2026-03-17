50 Cent Reveals What He Really Thought About Taylor Swift Name-Dropping Him in One of Her Tracks

Taylor Swift has been unquestionably the biggest artist in the world for over a decade now. So much of what happens within the pop sphere tends to revolve around her. Consequently, her lyrics tend to make headlines based on how her fans read into them. Sometimes, it can feel gossipy and revealing about her relationships, past and present. Other times, it’s just an offhand reference to something or someone to set the scene.

For instance, on “Ruin the Friendship“, from her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, she made a passing reference to one of hip-hop’s biggest stars. “But as the 50 Cent song played (Song playеd)/Should’ve kissed you anyway,” Swift croons.

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It’s hard to imagine her listening to anything other than maybe “In Da Club” during birthday celebrations. Maybe she’s a big fan of 50’s romantic songs like “Best Friend”. Regardless, the lyric naturally garnered a ton of attention, particularly from 50 Cent himself.

In an October 2025 interview with Extra, he expressed immense gratitude for being mentioned in her songwriting. Ultimately, it was just about being recognized as someone who defined culture at one point in the 2000s.

50 Cent Loved Being Mentioned By Taylor Swift in her album ‘The Life of a Showgirl

“It really is cool ’cause when she makes the reference, if you listen to the song, it’s what was going on in culture at that time. The music, you couldn’t miss it at that point. And that’s why it was cool to me. The shoutout is the shoutout, but what she was making reference to was the period when no one was more prominent in music at that point. So it’s exciting to have that,” 50 Cent explained.

The same love was extended to Taylor Swift’s fiancée, Travis Kelce, as well. In the spirit of supporting the biggest artist in the world, he aligned himself with the star tight end and the Kansas City Chiefs as a whole. When asked if he would attend their wedding, he grinned and said he would definitely attend if he were ever invited.

Additionally, the interviewer contemplated what a 50 Cent collab with Taylor Swift would even sound like. But frankly, 50 didn’t see the odds as particularly high. Given how famous she is and the difference in their music, he didn’t seem to be holding his breath. “You know how big Taylor Swift is right now? She has to have a record that sounds like it might sound good with 50,” he said.