50 Cent Rumored to Be Starring in New ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

50 Cent is turning his skill for punching down into a real job as a fake boxer. The rapper is rumored to star as Balrog in the new Street Fighter movie that is currently in development, according to both AllHipHop and Nexus Point News.

In the iconic video game franchise, Balrog is a disgraced fighter who winds up working for the evil M. Bison. He debuted in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, but wasn’t a playable character until Street Fighter II: Champion Edition. Balrog last appeared in Street Fighter V, back in 2016.

“Hailing from the slums of Las Vegas, Nevada, [Balrog] rose through the ranks as a ruthless prizefighter that clawed his way to fame with sheer brutality and determination,” Nexus Point News writes of the character. “However, Balrog’s sadistic nature ultimately led him down a dark path of cheating and dirty tactics in the ring.”

“[They] led to severe injuries and even death among his opponents, along with a steadfast ban from the world of professional boxing,” the description adds. “This fall from grace made him a perfect recruit for the villainous terrorist organization Shadaloo… He became the brutal enforcer of its leader, M. Bison.”

This would not be the first time Balrog appeared on-screen, as Grand L. Bush portrayed the character in the first live-action Street Fighter film back in 1994. He was next played by Michael Clarke Duncan in — deeply maligned — the 2009 film Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.

50 Cent teased the new role by saying he has “no days off”

As previously noted, the new Street Fighter film is still really only in development, so this could not happen at all, but 50 did add fuel to the rumors in an Instagram post that shared a screenshot of Nexus Point News’ report. “No Days off,” he wrote in the caption on the post seen above, “Let’s work all roads lead to Shreveport [bomb emoji] Boom [dashing away emoji].”

Bad Trip directed Kitao Sakurai is set to helm the new Street Fighter film, which was written by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New World). Actors Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) and Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes, Bullet Train) have been tapped to portray Ken and Ryu.

Excitingly, Jason Momoa (Aquaman) is reportedly on board to play the electrified green beast Blanka, while WWE superstar Roman Reigns is being eyed for Akuma, and masked country music singer Orville Peck is set to play masked claw-fighter Vega.

At this time, the film does not have an announced release date.