50 Cent Says ‘Google Me’ After Doubts He Could Pull off Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Feat

What rappers could reasonably sell out stadiums today? Kendrick Lamar proved he could with the GNX tour. Drake can. Jay-Z just proved he could with three straight nights of sold-out Yankee Stadium shows. However, you could still argue that only happened because of the special circumstances and how rare it is to see Hov live. Otherwise, there aren’t many artists that can really sell out stadiums on a consistent basis. However, 50 Cent begs to differ, insisting that he can do exactly what Jay did.

In a series of comments on Instagram, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper responded to former LOX affiliate J-Hood, wondering if he could sell out Yankee Stadium like Hov. Immediately, 50 told him to look at the numbers from his last tour and get back to him. “LOL MY LAST TOUR 103 shows 3rd highest grossing run for hip hop, Google me I’m 50 Cent,” he replied.

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J-Hood remained firm in his questioning, noting that he was talking about Yankee Stadium specifically, not trips overseas. “I know how big of an impact Get Rich Or Die Trying had internationally, but I just don’t know if the whole New York is pulling up for three 50 Cent shows man,” Hood also said in the video. “And I could be totally wrong, but like I said, that’s my personal opinion.”

Could 50 Cent Sell Out Three Stadium Shows in New York Like Jay-Z?

Had the circumstances not been extremely special, it’s not even promised that Hov would’ve pulled off the feat. But because he doesn’t perform a lot and they were special anniversary performances, fans and stars alike in New York showed out accordingly. Maybe in 2028, 50 Cent can prove people wrong with a string of performances celebrating Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

Maybe 50’s perspective on selling out New York stadiums reflects his opinion on hip-hop in the Big Apple itself. Back in February 2026, he told Rolling Stone that he hated how so many veteran New York rappers have pivoted to podcasting.

“New York City is turning into a podcast. The whole f***ing New York hip-hop is turning into a podcast. So there ain’t going to be nobody for them to interview because they’re all podcasters,” 50 Cent shrugged. “They’ve got to go to everyone else’s podcast to interview each other because that much of it is turning into that. So now, do I respect them as journalists or do I respect them as artists?”