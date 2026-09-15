50 Cent Shows Love to Super Bowl Icon Who Rapped ‘In Da Club’ to NFL Colleague: ‘All He Do Is Win’

I don’t think you can say that 50 Cent and Super Bowl icon Tom Brady have a “bromance,” but maybe one could be budding?

On September 13, 2026—Brady referenced 50’s chart-topping song “In Da Club” while wishing one of his FOX colleagues a happy birthday. The former NFL quarterback was holding down commentator duties for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders game.

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Tom Brady dropped some 50 Cent bars during the Eagles vs. Commanders game

“Go shawty, it’s your birthday,” Brady said to NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino, who was celebrating his 55th birthday. The brief quote quickly caught eyes and ears, with fans taking to social media to note their surprise that Brady is a 50 Cent fan.

After Essentially Sports posted an article about Brady’s bar-dropping football appearance, 50 happened to see it and sent a shoutout to the ex-New England Patriots star. “Don’t worry Tom is gonna win, all he do is win,” 50 wrote in a post on Instagram.

Another Hip-hop icon almost recorded “IN da club”

Certainly, “In Da Club” is one of 50 Cent’s biggest songs. The multi-platinum-selling track even had well over two billion streams on Spotify. Interestingly, however, the track was almost recorded by Eminem and his hip-hop group D12.

In a previous interview, 50 Cent revealed that the beat from “In Da Club” had originally been given to D12. The crew took the beat with them but never wrote anything for it. “Not that they didn’t know what to do with it,” he explained. “They didn’t write it right away.” The rapper added, “All those records, they turned them on in front of me, and I just did them right there.”

50 liked to take full advantage of the time he had when he first started working with Dr. Dre. He never wanted to leave that “creative space” without being productive. So, when the beat for “In Da Club” was played for him, 50 Cent just started writing bars. That moment set the stage for the rap star’s first single from his debut record, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

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