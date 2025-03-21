50 Cent Sided With Diddy After Latest Kanye West Meltdown

There’s probably nobody in hip-hop who hates Diddy more than 50 Cent, which makes it so much more shocking that the two rappers actually agree on something.

Hot New Hip-Hop, reports that 50 recently took to Instagram to, hesitantly, throw his support behind some advice that Diddy apparently gave to Ye. “As much as I don’t want to agree with Diddy on anything,” 50 wrote. “Just smile Ye. And f em all man, f em all.”

Videos by VICE

Going on to cheer on Ye’s leaked new album, 50 added, “Bully out now! (I LIKE SPANISH SONG).”

Kanye recently praised 50 Cent as one of his “favorite people”

This comes after Ye has some nice things to say about 50, writing in a post: “50 Cent is one of my favorite people. He will be one of the people who brings back Black economic independence.”

Ye commenting on “Black economic independence” is kind of ironic coming from a self-professed Nazi who announced to the world that he “loves Hilter,” quite literally the poster boy for white supremacy. You can read more about that here, here, and here.

As for Diddy, he’s currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and is also facing numerous civil lawsuits stemming from alleged sexual misconduct and assault. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and allegations against him, and has been denied bail multiple times. His trial is set to start on May 5, 2025.

Ye has been “taking care” of Diddy’s kids while he is in prison

Recently, footage emerged of a phone conversation between Ye and Diddy, wherein the two disgraced rappers fawn over each other, with Diddy expressing his appreciation for Ye’s support. “When I see you to your face,” Diddy said, “I’m gonna be able to hug and thank you and show you for the rest of your life how much you appreciated.”

Later in the call, Diddy also praised Ye for helping out his family while he’s been in prison. “I just want to thank you so much for taking care of my kids. Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call,” Diddy said, adding that he appreciated Ye taking his sons under his “wing” over the past several months.

This honestly seems like something 50 Cent wouldn’t want to get in the middle of, but here we are.