50 Cent Takes Bitter Feud With ‘Power’ Creator to New Level With Personal Allegation

50 Cent is taking his bitter feud with Power creator Courtney Kemp to a whole new level. After she replied to some shade he threw at her in an interview, 50 made some allegations regarding Kemp’s personal conduct.

It all started in an October 2026 Variety interview that 50 Cent gave while promoting his new film, Street Fighter. During the conversation, 50 brought up Kemp’s name, saying she is someone he would never work with again.

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“I don’t think that she’s wholeheartedly a bad person,” he said. “I just think that it got out of control for her. After the success of Power, she would go, ‘I wrote it.’ Well, you did write it, but I uploaded everything that you wrote, and we got a ‘no’ from everybody before we got a ‘yes,’ and I wrote songs that captured, at its nucleus, each one of the leads that we had and that emotionally captured energy for scenes.”

50 Cent says he would not want to work with ‘Power’ creator Courtney Kemp ever again

50 went on to imply that he has a lot of involvement in getting Starz and then-CEO Chris Albrecht to notice the show. He quipped that Kemp must have “forgot” how crucial is role was. The rapper also claimed that the series’ budget was mismanaged, which led to him criticizing Kemp’s leadership skills. “Half the s**t she was saying just didn’t make sense,” he said.

In response, Kemp responded to 50 Cent with her own statement to Variety. “While 50’s recollection of budgets and production requirements is uninformed,” she stated, “as he was rarely in a budget meeting, I have never once understated his importance in the genesis of Power.”

Kemp continued, “While he did not write nor create the series, he was a large part of its birth. That said, I am completely bewildered by his need to mention me in interviews or podcasts. I have completely moved on in my career, and I hope that the imminent success of Street Fighter allows him to do the same.”

This catches us up to Sunday, October 18. Following Kemp’s published statement, 50 Cent took to Instagram to throw even more ruthless shade at her.

“Wow, Variety [asked] me who I wasn’t looking forward to working with again, so I said Courtney,” he wrote. “I thought I was being nice; I didn’t even mention her sleeping with cast and crew members.” The word “oof” comes to mind.

At this time, Kemp does not appear to have responded further to 50 Cent’s allegations.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for CinemaCon