50 Cent Takes Feud With Rick Ross to New Low After Rapper’s Son Reports Gun Attack

50 Cent is extremely unserious when it comes to beef. He’ll mercilessly troll his adversaries at any given moment, even if it isn’t the time. Sometimes though, he can be profoundly cruel in how he mocks people and his latest tirade proves that.

In a report from Complex, Rick Ross’s son William Roberts III was attacked outside of Bethune-Cookman University. One night, he was outside with another woman when 20-year-old Don Roberts III stepped out of his vehicle with a handgun. Allegedly, William was dating a woman that Don had previous relations with. Consequently, Don was looking to inflict pain and reportedly told William, “I don’t care who your daddy is, I’ll kill you right here.”

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Then, the gunman allegedly pistol-whipped Rick Ross’ son in the head and drove off afterward. He eventually turned himself in after the report was made. In his typical, mean-spirited fashion, 50 Cent had jokes about the whole affair. He joked on Instagram that he would bail the gunman out of jail and said things just got out of hand. Then, of course, he promoted his latest film, Street Fighter.

“I got him he will be out tomorrow I’m sending @drewfindling . This is a big misunderstanding that can easily be resolved. This was a street fight, I mean STREET FIGHTER is in theaters!” 50 wrote in the caption.

50 Cent Jokes About Traumatizing Experience for Rick Ross’ son

The feud between the G-Unit leader and Rick Ross dates back to an alleged incident at the 2008 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Tensions between the two skyrocketed immediately when 50 made it a point to highlight the Miami legend’s past as a correctional officer and mocked the drug kingpin image he crafted.

Ross’s career never suffered too much from 50’s brutal attacks. As a result, the two would spend the next 15+ years sparring back and forth with each other. For instance, back in August 2025, Rick Ross made it a point to make fun of 50 Cent’s past record deals and threatened to buy his masters. That way, he would be the one to profit off of his work, not 50.

“I got a question,” he said. “50 Cent, after your first album went diamond, no one around you thought it would be a good idea to renegotiate that horrendous contract you was in for ownership of your master’s after that first album? The second album? Third album? The fourth album?”

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