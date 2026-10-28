50 Cent Takes Rick Ross’ Ex to Court Over Alleged Cyberstalking of His 14-Year-Old Son

The beef between 50 Cent and Rick Ross takes yet another strange, personal turn. In a series of court documents obtained by Billboard, 50 is suing Ross’s ex Tia Kemp for allegedly cyberstalking his 14-year-old son. The multi-hyphenate claimed that Kemp has constantly harassed his son Sire online, making several degrading comments about him. Perhaps most damning of all is how he claimed the woman made fun of his son’s autism.

“Ms. Kemp shamelessly used the label ‘on the spectrum’ as a pejorative slur hurled at a child to humiliate him and his family. But autism is not shameful,” 50 Cent’s team said in their complaint. “What is shameful is fabricating a diagnosis for a private child, inventing a sexually degrading cause for it, and broadcasting both to a mass audience.”

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Ultimately, 50 is sick of his son being used as a “prop and a punchline” for Tia Kemp’s online tirades. Since Sire Jackson isn’t a public figure, he argued that he shouldn’t be a punching bag in her grievances with 50. Consequently, he’s seeking a restraining order, financial damages, and for her to take down her remarks.

However, 50 taking Rick Ross’s ex to court for making fun of his son acts in stark contrast to how he treated his own rival’s son.

50 Cent Calls Out Rick Ross’s Ex Despite Making Fun of their Son too

21-year old William Roberts III, the son Ross and Kemp share, was recently pistol-whipped by a man in South Florida. Allegedly, Roberts was dealing with a woman the assaulter previously dated. As a result, 20-year-old Don Roberts III threatened to kill William and hit him accordingly.

Shortly after a police report was filed, the man turned himself in. However 50 Cent found the whole incident to be particularly amusing. In fact, he joked that he would bail the gunman out of jail just to spite his enemy Rick Ross. Then, he promoted a bit of Street Fighter in the process.

“I got him he will be out tomorrow I’m sending @drewfindling . This is a big misunderstanding that can easily be resolved. This was a street fight, I mean STREET FIGHTER is in theaters!” 50 Cent wrote.

Currently, there’s no word on what happened to Don Roberts III and Rick Ross hasn’t directly responded to 50’s slander. But their feud has taken a particularly dark turn in their decades long beef.

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