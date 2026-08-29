50 Cent Tells Rick Ross To ‘Drop a New Flavor of Wings’ After He Abruptly Cancelled Last Two Tour Dates

If 50 Cent beefs with you once, he might just beef with you forever. Any rough patch or failure in your life will see him antagonize you until he physically can’t troll anymore. Rick Ross knows this too well because 50 keeps mercilessly making fun of him.

Most recently, he reacted to Ross having to cancel the last two dates of his Port of Miami 20-year anniversary tour. Naturally, the G-Unit leader speculated if it was because Ross didn’t sell enough tickets to run the venues. Then, in his typical, mean-spirited, hilarious fashion, he suggested that he test out some new ideas at Wingstop. “Oh my goodness cancelled, things not going well? Cheer up you can drop a new flavor of wings LOL,” he posted.

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This came only a week after 50 Cent taunted Ross over sales numbers again. In a video on Instagram, he bragged about selling out his new G-Unit Reeboks. “It was all New York,” 50 said. “So they want to compare themselves to that later because they think the South will support them. But your f**king numbers don’t support it. It’s so much of a landslide. It does, it’s not even a thing.”

50 Cent Continues His War Against Rick Ross

For what it’s worth, it’s not just 50 doing the mocking. Rick Ross does his fair share of trolling as well. Most recently, he scoffed at the “Many Men” rapper for arguing that he was too old to get in the studio. “I saw Curtis Jackson say he ain’t doing no music and it makes sense for the music he makes,” he said of 50 Cent.

“But Bun B just hit the stage, the south won’t let Bun B stop rapping,” Ross continued. “If Pimp C was alive we wouldn’t let Pimp C stop rapping, they could put out albums til they’re 85 years old. When the streets love you and the culture needs you and you bring something that can’t be duplicated f**k what your age is.”

Additionally, back in August 2025, he questioned how good 50 Cent is with his business acumen. He wondered how much he actually made from his most successful album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ in 2003.

“50 Cent, after your first album went diamond, no one around you thought it would be a good idea to renegotiate that horrendous contract you was in for ownership of your master’s after that first album? The second album? Third album? The fourth album?” he scoffed.

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