50 Cent Trolls Diddy With AI Image of Himself as Jury Members

50 Cent continues to troll Sean “Diddy” Combs amidst the hip-hop mogul’s federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

As jury selection for Diddy’s trial began last week, 50 took to social media to poke fun at his longtime rival, posting an AI image in which he represented every person in the jury box.

The meme was captioned: “Sean Diddy Combs jury selection for trial is finally complete,” with 50 adding, “I’m not sure if this is fair but don’t worry, be happy!”

In addition, 50 posted an image of himself as a lawyer in the courtroom, mocking Diddy’s defense team’s recent argument that the Bad Boy Records head was also a victim of abuse at the hands of Cassie, whose lawsuit last year opened the floodgates against Diddy.

“Your Honor this theory of Cassie kicking Diddy ass, I’m not buying it!” 50 captioned the photo.

50 Cent Can’t Stand Diddy

As reported by TMZ, both sides in Diddy’s trial have selected 35 people in the jury pool so far, with the current breakdown being: five white men, four Black men, three Black women, two white women, one Latino man and one woman “whose ethnicity isn’t clear.”

While 50 Cent never fails to make light of Diddy’s situation, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has linked with Netflix to produce a documentary series about the sexual misconduct allegations against Combs.

The untitled series, which Netflix announced last September, will be released through 50’s G-Unit Film & Television banner. Its release date has not yet been announced.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent said in a statement to Variety last year. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”