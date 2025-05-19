50 Cent Trolls Protesters Wearing ‘Free Diddy’ Shirts Outside Courthouse

50 Cent hasn’t stopped trolling Sean “Diddy” Combs as the hip-hop mogul enters the second week of his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

As hundreds of reporters descend on the New York City courthouse where the Bad Boy Records founder’s trial continues, people have noticed a group of Diddy supporters standing outside wearing “Free Diddy” shirts.

Videos by VICE

On Sunday, 50 took to Instagram to question the authenticity of the supporters, claiming that members of the group are being paid $20 an hour for their services.

“Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 a hour ain’t bad,” he captioned a clip of the group of “Free Diddy” members. “I might go throw that on for a hour tomorrow. Lol.”

50 Cent Isn’t New to Trolling Diddy

It isn’t the first time 50 Cent has roasted Diddy in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, as jury selection was being decided at the trial, Fif posted an image of himself on social media in which he appeared as a lawyer in the courtroom. The post mocked Diddy’s defense team’s argument that Combs was also a victim of abuse at the hands of Cassie, whose lawsuit last year opened the floodgates against the now-disgraced producer.

“Your Honor this theory of Cassie kicking Diddy ass, I’m not buying it!” 50 captioned the photo.

A day later, 50 poked fun at the jury selection, sharing an AI image of himself in which his face represented each member of the jury. “Sean Diddy Combs jury selection for trial is finally complete,” the caption read.