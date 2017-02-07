50 Cent’s Son Recorded a Diss Track About Him

It is the year of our Lord 2017 and 41 year old Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is still out here being beefed in public. Except the most recent person to send for him isn’t, as you might have expected, Soulja Boy with another rashly recorded song about guns or some shit, but, uh, his actual own kid.



20 year-old Marquise Jackson is an aspiring rapper and he is also 50’s estranged son. Yesterday he released his debut single, titled “Different,” from his upcoming mixtape Escape. On the Dr. Dre-influenced track, he raps candidly about his father (“Lost my pops, he’s still alive”), and in an interview with Rap Up, he explained more about their relationship:



“It was like having a father who was Superman, more or less. But then, as I got older, you start realising things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people. That’s what happened with me and my father.”



It’s also worth noting that Marquise’s drop just so happens to coincide with the 14th anniversary of his dad’s iconic first album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Something about salt and wounds?



Listen to “Different” below:



(Image via YouTube)

