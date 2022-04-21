500 Pounds of Weed Spilled on This Interstate on 4/20

Five hundred pounds of cannabis flower spilled across an interstate in Missouri on Thursday—April 20, also known as 4/20, the Weed Day—after a three-vehicle crash that ended in drug trafficking charges.

According to local news outlet KSDK, highway patrol believes that a semi-trailer driver swerved to avoid another crash, and a pickup truck behind it rear-ended the semi, while another semi veered off the road and hit that pickup truck.

“The highway patrol believes all of the marijuana was in the pickup truck, which was occupied by two men and a woman from Mexico,” KSDK reported. “The men were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. All three suffered moderate injuries.”

“You don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20…” Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted.

According to MSHP on Twitter, it took more than one patrol car to haul all 500 pounds of bud back to the station, where they took a photo of the dank pile:

Cannabis is illegal for recreational purposes in Missouri, and it’s definitely not a state you want to get busted in. It is, however, legal for medical purposes, and dispensaries in Missouri generated nearly $30 million in state tax revenue in 2020, while 10,650 Missourians were arrested on possession charges, according to the Kansas City Beacon. Black people are 2.6 times more likely than white people in the state to be arrested for marijuana possession, despite similar rates of consumption to the rest of the country.

Distributing more than 220 pounds is a felony punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison, or life imprisonment and fines—and this haul definitely hit that limit.