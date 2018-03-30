53 Reasons Life Sucks for Millennials

Friends, we are living in dark times. College is really expensive, student loan debt is crushing many of us, wages have been stagnant for years, and we’ll never buy houses. Meanwhile, pension plans have been replaced by 401(k)s, which run out, and the average millennial has a grand total of $0 in savings accounts. That means we’ll all probably die on the floor of an Amazon warehouse in the middle of a shift—with the exception of those who can figure out how to get famous from vaping on YouTube. Those are pretty much the only two options.

That said, millennials who aren’t able to inhale for very long out of a USB stick shouldn’t obsess over the dark times awaiting them. After all, life expectancy is, like, 120 or something? Worrying for that long will only make you more miserable and you’re going to have to put up with a lot before the day a robodog finally carries your lifeless corpse to an enormous burial plot owned by Jeff Bezos. Trust us, it might come as a relief. In addition to the commonly known horrors millennials have to deal with, here are 53 more.