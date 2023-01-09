Stop Filming People in Clubs Without Their Consent

Clubbing Twitter was sent into uproar in December when a punter posted a video of a fellow clubber, dancing shirtless in hot pants, at fabric nightclub in London. “Yo I’ll never be going [to] fabric again after seeing this,” the video was captioned. A string of abusive and homophobic comments followed, as well as an outpouring of support criticising the author, many quoting the club ’s no-photos policy.

At its best, non-consensual filming is an invasion of privacy. At its worst – and especially if it shames someone who doesn’t fit the stereotypically white, cis, heterosexual male gaze – it can provoke hate speech. Post that footage online, and it will almost inevitably open up a can of worms, inviting others to voice their opinions about a person who never asked for it, potentially inciting ableism, sexism, racism, classism, ageism, transphobia and/or homophobia.

Now that everyone has a camera phone and a social media presence, the filming of strangers has become unnervingly widespread – particularly in nightlife environments. It’s not uncommon to see people taking footage of strangers in clubs or raves , posting the clips on social media for clout and likes, and for the subject of that footage to unknowingly end up on screens around the world before they’ve even arrived home.

The person in that video was Michael Peacock: a 64-year-old retired railway engineer and regular clubber, who spends his days volunteering as a gardener in Lewisham. “When I found the tweets and the support he [the author] was getting, my heart sank,” Peacock says. He goes to fabric three or four times a month. For him, the dance floor has always been a safe place for him to express himself and his sexuality. “I get filmed all the time when clubbing,” he says of his Paris Is Burning-inspired dancing style. “I was never really bothered, but this incident has changed everything. I wonder how many times people have videoed me thinking, ‘Let’s film this freak’.”

“I was sitting down at the bar at Impossible nightclub in Manchester, when I caught a group videoing me,” Junior says. “It happens a lot – and it’s fine if they ask. But if someone sits there and takes sneaky videos, then I see it online, it feels horrible. I’ve had things go online and been called all sorts: retard, reject, disabled, mental. I’ve had to have them taken down.”

Club culture is supposedly grounded in self-expression and escapism, but the reality of going out is often poles apart. That’s why non-consensual filming usually happens to people who look a bit different to your standard Essex lad clubber. John Junior , 34, is a mental health campaigner with physical and mental disabilities, who brings a yellow toy duck with them everywhere to raise awareness.

It’s also a real vibe-killer. A survey by Eventbrite in 2019 found 70 percent of respondents find phone use at events irritating, while 69 percent agreed some action should be taken to minimise it. Yet it happens all the time – just last week, a punter posted a video on TikTok at an Audiowhore event in London, captioned: “Found someone grandad at the Boxing Day rave buzzing of [sic] a 2cb”. The clip has now been viewed more than 156,000 times. The subject of the video turned out to be a long-time rave legend, known as Birdman.

Bryony Beynon, founder of Good Night Out campaign , says that she sees non-consensual filming by male guests happening “all the time” at the queer parties she works with, especially those run by and for people of colour. “In our training and feedback from venues, some of the most common behaviours in clubs and bars stem from usually, but not exclusively, men having this openly voyeuristic attitude to the place they are in,” Beynon says. “Respect must be earned if you’re a visitor to a community space.”

Despite confronting the man and asking him to delete the footage on several occasions, he continued to film the group four or five times over the course of 40 minutes. “It was really uncomfortable,” Entwistle says. “I just hate the thought that someone would have footage of me on their phone, even if it’s not embarrassing or incriminating.”

Even if the behaviour is not explicitly coupled with abusive language, at the end of the day, it’s just creepy. Catherine Entwistle, a 26-year-old researcher, caught a man filming her group of friends while at a late-night bar in Deptford. “We were at the front dancing by the DJ, then I noticed this guy who had his phone out, filming us,” Entwistle says. “He wasn’t even attempting to make it subtle.”

The Blessed Madonna: "Using the camera as a gaze to mock people in events is almost never an unloaded proposition." Photo: Pablo Gallardo/Redferns for Brunch In The Park

Fabric responded directly to the tweet of Peacock and gave the author, @Doddsyy97, a lifetime ban , for violating the club’s no-photo policy. Peacock says he is “very happy” with the venue’s response, but the author has since posted another video shaming people dancing in a different nightclub – with a mass of support. (VICE has reached out to him for comment.)

It goes to show that no-photos policies don’t mean anything unless they are respected. According to fabric co-founder Cameron Leslie, the venue’s no-photo policy was actually introduced when the venue opened in 1999 to ban camera crews, and was reinstated in 2021 when the venue reopened after COVID restrictions. Taking a cue from German techno clubs, fabric places a sticker over your phone lenses on entry to remind you of the rule. In light of the incident, the venue has also confirmed that from 2023 they’ll have dedicated members of staff making sure the policy is observed as much as possible. If people get caught breaking the rule more than once, they’ll be asked to leave the premises.

The venue is hoping it will eventually get to the point where the policy is self-policed. “There is a significant number of people who don’t understand why they can’t use their phone – it’s just such a part of daily life for them,” Leslie says.