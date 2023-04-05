‘I grew up in a conservative environment, without ever really questioning it. So I was already surrounded with misogynistic ideas’

“When I was 16, I behaved badly towards women. I used to slut-shame girls who had sex, saying things like, ‘You'd fuck anyone, wouldn't you?’ Not only did that feel normal to me at the time, I honestly thought I was doing them a favour. I was also convinced that feminism had gone too far, that women were over-the-top, and I didn't want to take them seriously because they weren't as smart as men.In my final year of high school, I was in a class with a girl who was very good at analysis. I saw it as my job to always come up with counter arguments when she talked about something. In my point of view, she was a man-hater, because she always brought women into every conversation that I thought was in essence about men. In those discussions, I was always incredibly unkind and pretended she was stupid. But she actually understood everything better than I did – I was just an asshole.