He’s Heckled Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Now He’s the First Fan in the NBA Hall of Fame.

Perhaps it is this wit and ability to take things in stride that made him take the miffed Bucks fan and his son out for a meal, instead of adding to the outrage against the man that made the racist tweet. They’re now “the best of friends.”

“What I wear on my head isn’t underwear,” Bhatia, who migrated to Canada from India in 1984 to escape the Sikh genocide , tells VICE. “But he was 50 percent right – I am fat.”

Perhaps the most notable of them was Navdeep Bhatia, a Canadian businessman of Indian origin, popularly known as Nav, or the Raptors’ “superfan.” When the Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks to secure their place in the final, a Bucks fan referred to Bhatia as an “annoying Raptors fan” and a “fat Indian guy with the underwear on his head” in a tweet .

Two years ago, as the Canadian professional basketball team, Toronto Raptors, headed into their first ever National Basketball Association (NBA) finals , all eyes weren’t just on the team, but also on their fans who’d waited almost 25 years for this moment.

“At that time, they were singling us out because of our turbans – cutting our hair off on the street, putting burning tires on our heads. When I escaped to Canada, I felt like I was in the safest country in the world,” he says.

This incident wasn’t the first time Bhatia was targeted for his turban. Having returned to India in 1982 with a degree in mechanical engineering from California State University in Los Angeles, he was looking to start a business when the anti-Sikh riots broke out.

“In my first three months there, I sold 127 cars. It was a record then, and it is a record today,” he says. The achievement earned him a swift promotion. Today, the Mississauga-based businessman runs car dealerships in both Mississauga and Rexdale, the branch where he started his journey.

But his struggles were far from over. After working many odd jobs, including janitorial and landscaping work, Bhatia was hired as a car salesman. On his first day, many people refused to work with him. Not one to get fazed easily, he saw it as an opportunity to prove himself and change people’s perception of him.

Bhatia’s road to success has been filled with what he calls “speed bumps.” In his TEDx talk, he recalls how a white man once mistook him for a cab driver based on his turban and beard, even though he was dressed in a suit.

“In those days, people would often ridicule my appearance and make fun of my turban,” he says.

But today, as he sees it displayed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, he’s glad he has kept his promise to his mother that he’d never take it off.

On May 19, 69-year-old Bhatia became the first fan to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, joining over 400 inductees consisting mainly of players, coaches, referees, and teams. While he doesn’t fit into any of these categories, he has contributed to the game in his own way. Since he bought tickets for the first Raptors season when the NBA came to Canada in 1995, he has never missed a match the team played at their home venue, never been late to a game, and never left a game early. He has used the fame he’s acquired in the process to build the Nav Bhatia Superfan Foundation, which is building basketball courts and other facilities for kids in Canada and across the globe.

At every match, he can be seen sitting courtside in his Raptors jersey, heckling the players on the opposing team, and trying to mess with their free throws. He once told basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal that the big guy’s legs were shaking in fear while taking a free throw. On an Instagram live, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo branded him the most annoying fan to play in front of because he talks “a lot of crap.”

“I’ve picked on all the legends of the game, from Kevin Garnett to Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant,” Bhatia says, adding that he only does it out of his love for his team and the game.