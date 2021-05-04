The best product names are like the doors of a nightclub, enticing us to pay a fee in exchange for the right to step past the threshold and enter a better world. Sometimes they tell you what a thing is, or what it does. Sometimes they gesture at a specific class or lifestyle. Often they mean nothing at all, but the way their syllables are arranged sparks music in our brains. Think: Air Jordan. Kleenex. Counter Culture. Post-It Notes. Kinkos. PlayStation. Coca-Cola. Viagra. Great product names, all of them. And yet, none of them have shit on the greatest product name of them all: BuzzBallz.

Even if you’ve never heard of BuzzBallz, all it takes is one guess to figure out what they are: liquid-filled balls with flat bottoms and soda-can tops that, when popped and sipped from, will get you buzzed. Self-explanatory? Check. Utility? Check. Lifestyle associations? Assuming that “liking to party” is a lifestyle, then check. The Z at the end adds a pop of playfulness, which feels in line with the sort of marketing language we have come accustomed to associating with the millennial generation, as well as Gen Z—the youngest of whom, per the Pew Research Center, are now of legal drinking age.

Not surprisingly, these little orbs of intoxication—which are priced at $3.49 a pop, contain 15 percent alcohol, and come in sticky-sweet flavors like “Lime ‘Rita’” and “Pineapple Colada”— have become something of a meme on TikTok. As of this writing, the #BuzzBallz hashtag has 14 million views on the app, and includes numerous videos of young people (I’d estimate two-thirds of whom are women), devising gags to perform with the drinks, shouting out their favorites, and going absolutely the fuck off.

Not only does all of this BuzzBallz content seem to beget more BuzzBallz content; if videos like this one and this one are to be believed, it also would appear to beget more BuzzBallz purchases. The pandemic has been a boon for alcohol sales, and things have been no different for BuzzBallz’ parent company, the Carrollton, Texas-based Southern Champion. According to a company rep, the firm saw revenues of $68.8 million in 2020, nearly a one-third increase from its 2019 total.

At 32, I’ve passed the point in my life where I am physically capable of drinking multiple beverages stronger than light beer without becoming violently hungover the next day. But I’m exactly the right age to appreciate the cultural significance of heavily alcoholic novelty beverages. They have a way of expressing the unspoken values of whichever generation happens to be young and reckless at the moment. Because when you’re a cheap drink competing against a bunch of other cheap drinks for the hearts and livers of America, it helps if you can somehow capture the zeitgeist—even if that happens by accident.

Despite their unsubtle name, BuzzBallz are perhaps the most socially responsible bargain-bin booze-beverage ever to exist. They’re recyclable, gluten-free, kosher, and contain real fruit juice, and, given that they pack thrice the ABV of a White Claw into a package that’s about half a White Claw’s size, you can get tipsy while producing a smaller amount of waste. On top of that, BuzzBallz come in biodegradable plastic and are produced by a genuinely independent business—one that, the drink’s packaging cheerfully reminds you, was started by a woman. It may very well be the perfect drink for an age in which conscious consumer capitalism peacefully coexists with a spirit of excess in everything else.