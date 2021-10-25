They Lost Their Loved Ones to Alcohol Abuse. Now, These Young Men Are Surfing to Escape and Heal.

Every morning, he watches the sunlight sparkle on the seawater, and palm leaves sway with the breeze. Along the shore are kattumarams, a local term for boats made of tree trunks, which he used to sneak into the sea as a child to ride the waves. But as beautiful as it looks, the beach town has a dark side.

On the pristine coast of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, a small fishing village called Mahabalipuram is home to Mumu Surf School, one of the most popular surfing schools in India. It is run by Mukesh Panjanathan, known by all as Mumu, who lives two minutes from the school on the beach.

“Alcohol addiction is an immense challenge for fishing communities” Vincent Jain, the deputy chief of the South Indian Federation of Fishermen Societies, a non-profit organisation dedicated to strengthening traditional fisheries, told VICE. “Most of them start drinking when they reach their teens and start earning some money.”

Mumu, now 36, said fishermen use alcohol as a “painkiller” because of the exhausting and precarious nature of their jobs. They paddle their boats into the sea as early as three in the morning, sometimes in very harsh conditions, and return with a batch of fish at sunrise. That is, if they’re in luck. The rest of the day leaves them with nothing to do.

It is common for fishermen to drink up to three times a day, and paying for their addiction uses up much of the money they make. As things stand, their livelihood is already stretched thin because of large-scale commercial fishing activities and the climate crisis.

Over the last 15 years, the rise of surf culture in Mahabalipuram has not only transformed it into one of India’s top water sports destinations, but also opened doors for the young to pursue alternative careers. The trend is rooted in the state’s local fishing traditions. Tamil Nadu, which occupies 13 percent of India’s long coastline, has one of the country’s most thriving and active fishing communities, with over 608 fishing villages across 13 coastal districts and a fishermen population of over 1 million.

“The coming generations have much more freedom to choose what they want to do, instead of sitting around and getting drunk,” said Mumu, who is among the first surfers to emerge from the local fishing community.

In Kodi Bengre – a tiny fishing village of around 8,500 people on the coast of the neighbouring state of Karnataka – everyone knows Nithin Kharvi. Whenever Kharvi goes fishing, the 25-year-old returns with a batch of fish within half an hour of entering the sea, leaving the rest of the fisherfolk baffled.

Mumu charges students Rs 1,000 ($13.33) an hour for surfing lessons, but he teaches and lends surfboards to the local kids for free, as long as they help him clean the beach, too. “I want them to connect with the environment and protect the ocean. In my father’s time, we went 5 kilometres into the sea and returned with bags full of fish. Now people have to go 10 to 20 kilometres to find fish.”

Kharvi has worked at sea since he was 14. He dropped out of school to support his family when his father’s health deteriorated because of alcohol abuse. “Every time he tried to reduce his intake, he would vomit,” he said.

Despite being an excellent fisherman, money from fishing alone cannot provide for his family that lives in the neighbouring village of Kundapura. “The fishing season only lasts from August until December. After that, there’s fewer fish to catch,” he said.

Although Kharvi spent a large part of his childhood baiting fish and crabs in the pond behind his house, he credits his fishing prowess to surfing. “The more time you spend catching waves in the ocean, the better you understand them,” he said.

At his first job as a crewman on a trawler, an industrial fishing vessel, he was so overworked he barely slept a wink at night. Now, when he is not fishing, he works as a surf instructor and campsite manager at the Shaka Surf Club, a surfing school in Kodi Bengre. “Surfing completely changed my life,” he said. “It’s made me easygoing.” He calls himself a “soul surfer” – someone who relishes every sunrise and sunset, and at night, prefers to sleep on a rooftop or in a hammock from where he can see the stars.

But some surfers want more out of the sport than just a leisurely lifestyle. In Kovalam – a fishing village an hour from Tamil Nadu’s bustling capital, Chennai – boys as young as 10 are filled with ambition. They aspire to represent India at international surfing championships, especially after the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics this year. The village has about 100 surfers, 14 surf instructors and seven surf schools. It also hosts the Covelong Point Surf Festival every year, which attracts over 15,000 surf enthusiasts and competitors from India and abroad.