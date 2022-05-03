Photos of Furries in Their Natural Habitat

As you’ve been around the furry community for over a decade now, have you seen it grow or change at all? Or is the beauty of the community that it stays more or less the same?

It's definitely changed, like any community changes over the years. There's no doubt that conventions like Confuzzled, which is Birmingham in May, are expecting their highest turnouts after the pandemic. In the States, it's really exploded in popularity. There's two really big conventions, one in Pittsburgh called AnthroCon and Midwest FurFest in Illinois have now gotten attendees upwards of 10,000. As time goes on, it becomes more popular. I think the demographics changed too. There's a lot more younger people doing it.