Without Live Music, I Wouldn’t Have Been Able to Overcome Grief

COVID-19 has taken a sledgehammer to arts and culture in the UK, and while the government’s rescue package will come as a lifeline for some, things have been on the rocks for a long time. How many beloved venues have you seen bulldozed to make room for another block of luxury flats? ‘Fund Our Fun’ is a series that goes beyond the industry’s economic contributions to tell the stories of how arts and culture impact our lives in immeasurable ways.

The creative industries. The arts. Events and nightlife. Call them what you want, but at the end of the day what we’re talking about is FUN. Music, film, TV, theatre, radio, galleries, big nights out – these aren’t just job sectors, they’re the reason we work in the first place. They’re how we socialise, how we express ourselves, how we make sense of the world.

Arts, culture and events are facing an uncertain future in the UK due to Covid-19, so here's a column about how shit our lives would be without them.

Under the exposed brick walls of Heaven, I’m pressed against one of the arches by the crowd as Caroline Polachek covers “Breathless” by The Corrs. “This is the last show we might be at for a long time, so let’s make it a good one,” she says, which I guess is why she’s covering The Corrs. I had gone alone, because I needed the show. To get out of myself. To be transported into another world, or at least another headspace. That was the last show I went to, back in March, before all of [waves hands] this.

It’s hard to separate live music and my mental health. As I pretend my life is some straight-to-DVD indie film (I will demand to be played by Timothée Chalamet, but the role will inevitably be taken by Dean Gaffney) and a camera zooms out on the last ten years, I can see it’s a vivid scrapbook made up of so many things – but mostly it’s smudged, dog-eared polaroids of flashing lights and bands and friends and sticky floors and too many of those double pint cups you get so you don’t have to queue up at the bar again. It’s live music.