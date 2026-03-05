6 Bad Habits That Are Making You Fight With Your Partner

Big relationship disasters are easy to spot. Cheating. Yelling. Finding a late-night text that makes your stomach drop. Couples therapy spends a lot of time on something way less obvious, the annoying or frustrating small habits that build resentment day by day.

As Janet Bayramyan, LCSW told SELF, “resentment builds, and it builds, and it builds.” That’s the danger. These habits look minor in the moment, then become a hole you can’t crawl out of.

1. Using Humor as an Escape Hatch

Jokes can be charming. Jokes can also be a dodge. Bayramyan told SELF that this can happen when one partner feels “uncomfortable or incapable of having tough conversations and emotional intimacy,” so they “use humor to deflect.”

The fix is simple and annoying. Just own it. Bayramyan’s advice was to say there’s a part of you that wants to deflect because serious conversations are hard.

Of course, everyone needs rest. Still, a relationship can start running on autopilot when you do the same thing over and over. Felicia De La Garza Mercer, PhD, told SELF, “Sometimes you’re exhausted, and you want to be a blob in front of the TV.”

A couch night is fine. The issue is when that becomes the only plan. Change one thing. Cook together. Go on a walk. Leave the bedroom. Give the relationship a little bit of life.

3. Making Your Friends the Complaint Department

Venting feels good in the moment. It also trains you to talk around your partner instead of to them. Experts point out that venting can replace the conversations that would actually fix the issue, and it can sting badly if your partner finds out they’ve been the main topic.

Save friend support for true emergencies. Bring the recurring issue to the person who can actually do something about it.

4. Doubting Everything They Say

Mary Tate, LCSW, told SELF that second-guessing your partner can come from anxiety or past letdowns, and that the doubt can come across like “I don’t trust you.”

Try a pause before the follow-up interrogation. Say why the thing matters to you, then let them handle it.

5. Keeping Score For Every Little Thing

Tracking who apologized last and who did the dishes can quickly become poison in a relationship. De La Garza Mercer said that scorekeeping breeds resentment and makes both people feel like losers.

Ask for what you want now. Leave the tallying out of it.

6. Deciding for Them Instead of Asking

Tate also said that assumptions can slide into making choices for your partner. People change. Plans change. Preferences change. Even the small check-ins make someone feel included.

Ask the basic question. Let them answer. It’s not that hard.

Most couples don’t blow up from one big moment. They get worn down by the same damn loop. Break the loop. Speak clearly, ask for what you want, and don’t ever assume your partner can read your mind.