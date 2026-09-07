6 Cheap Ways to Make Your College Dorm Safer, According to a Retired Cop

Most college students spend more time thinking about the dorm-room decor than what happens if somebody tries the door while they’re sleeping. The usual move-in list covers Twin XL sheets, a shower caddy, chargers, storage bins, and whatever Target convinced you was essential. Personal security usually lands near the bottom. Retired detective Michael Arterburn thinks it belongs much higher.

Arterburn spent 23 years investigating domestic violence and now shares safety advice as Killer Bee Tactical, with 3.4 million followers across social media. In a recent video, a woman heading to college asked what she could do to protect herself. “As a retired cop who’s interviewed hundreds of people who’ve committed sexual assault, I can answer that question,” he said.

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The numbers explain why Arterburn is taking this so seriously. Around 13% of college students experience sexual assault, according to the Association of American Universities, and sexual offenses make up 44% of crimes reported on campuses nationwide.

6 Simple Dorm-Room Safety Tricks That Cost Less Than $50

Arterburn’s first suggestion is gloriously low-tech. Measure the track of a sliding glass door, have a hardware store cut a wooden dowel to fit, and drop it in place. “We’re not trying to make it Fort Knox,” he said. “We’re trying to make it so intruders have to make a lot of noise to get in.” Door braces with built-in alarms can do something similar for under $30.

His thrift-store trick is cheaper still. Buy a battered pair of large men’s work boots and leave them outside the door. Anyone snooping around now has to wonder who owns them.

For actual defense, Arterburn recommends pepper gel because it can reach up to 20 feet and won’t hang in the air the way traditional spray can indoors. He also mentions CO2-powered projectile launchers, door wedge alarms, motion lights, personal alarms, and Faraday bags for car key fobs. Faraday bags block wireless signals from keyless fobs, making them harder for thieves to clone remotely. That sounds like the kind of thing somebody’s dad would explain during a 40-minute lecture in the driveway, but relay theft is real.

Reformed burglar Jennifer Gomez has built her own social following around situational awareness. In a recent TikTok, she advised, “Keep your head on a swivel, making direct eye contact with anyone who makes you feel that they’re not right.”

The whole setup can cost under $50. Not bad for a few extra seconds of warning and a harder door to get through.