6-driving-styles-and-what-they-say-about-your-sex-life

Apparently, the way you hold the steering wheel can reveal how freaky you are in bed.

Yes, you read that right.

Videos by VICE

Our behavior behind the wheel allegedly reveals a lot about our behavior in other contexts. For example, if you’re timid on the road, perhaps you’re more timid when it comes to intimacy.

“People don’t realize how much their subconscious behaviors reveal about their sexual confidence and control styles,” said Anita Fletcher, a sex and relationship expert at adult toy brand Fantasy Co. “The way someone holds a steering wheel actually mirrors how they approach intimacy—whether they need structure, crave control, or prefer to go with the flow.”

I’m equal parts aggressive and terrified when driving, so I’m not sure what that says about me.

According to Fletcher, there are six types of steering styles—or “grips.” (I can’t tell if that’s the perfect or poor choice of words.)

“What fascinates me most about these driving habits is how automatic they are—people aren’t thinking about projecting confidence or control when they get behind the wheel, they’re just being themselves,” Fletcher said. “That’s exactly what makes them such reliable indicators of sexual personality. Your subconscious mind controls both how you handle a steering wheel and how you approach intimacy, so the patterns naturally mirror each other.”

Here’s what each style is and what it means about your sex life.

1. The 10-and-2 Grip: The Rule Follower

If you’re still following what you were taught during driving lessons, you might be a more predictable, grounded lover.

“The 10-and-2 grip screams ‘I like to know what’s coming next,’” Fletcher said. “These are people who probably have favorite positions, set routines, and appreciate when their partner takes the lead on planning intimate moments. They’re not boring, they’re just more comfortable when there’s a roadmap.”

2. One-Handed Low Grip: The Confident Controller

Are you cool, calm, and collected behind the wheel? That might mean you’re the same way in the bedroom.

“One-handed drivers often translate that same relaxed dominance to their sex lives,” Fletcher notes. “They’re usually the ones initiating, suggesting new things to try, and they have no problem directing the action when things heat up.”

3. Both Hands Low: The Pleasure Seeker

Adding in another hand from the steering habit above, this driver—and lover—tends to be focused on the adventure, unbothered by where they’re actually heading or the pace in which they get there.

“This grip tells me someone values the journey over the destination,” Fletcher stated. “They’re typically generous lovers who get satisfaction from their partner’s enjoyment and aren’t rushing toward any particular goal—they’re just enjoying the ride.”

4. Palms Flat on Top: The Eager Learner

This kind of driver is just happy to be there—and eager to please, apparently.

“Palms-on-top people tend to be responsive partners,” Fletcher explained. “They’re the ones asking, ‘Does this feel good?’ and genuinely wanting feedback. They have enthusiasm in spades but appreciate a partner who can help direct that energy.”

5. Fingertip Steering: The Playful Flirt

Do you softly graze the steering wheel instead of firmly gripping it? Well…

“Fingertip drivers are usually the flirts of the bedroom,” Fletcher said. “They’re all about anticipation, light touches, and keeping things interesting. They might not be the most committed to one approach, but they definitely know how to keep the spark alive.”

6. The White-Knuckle Gripper: The Intense Lover

While you might think the white-knuckled drivers are more fearful and hesitant, Fletcher shared a different perspective.

“Tight grippers are usually all-in when it comes to sex,” she said. “They bring focus and intensity that can be incredibly satisfying for partners who appreciate that kind of concentrated attention and energy.”