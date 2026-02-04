6 Expert-Approved Tips to Get Rid of a Hickey Faster

I’m not sure when the last time I had a hickey was, but apparently, people are still giving them. And, you know what? Good for you. If you’re getting so hot and heated that you need to latch on to your partner’s neck and give it a hard suck, you go for it. That’s two consenting adults having a nice time.

The problem comes after the passion subsides. Morning arrives. Reality arrives. And suddenly you’re standing in front of the mirror, coffee in hand, staring at a purple blotch that looks like you lost a fight with a vacuum cleaner. With searches for how to get rid of a hickey fast spiking right now, you’re actually not alone in this particular spiral.

6 Things Experts Say Can Help a Hickey Fade Faster

A hickey, at its core, is a bruise. Broken capillaries, trapped blood, very thin skin. You can’t make it go away right away. You can, however, help it fade faster if you stop panicking and start treating it like the injury it is. Emily Conway, CEO and Creative Director of Dragon Toys, says timing and restraint matter most.

“Hickeys are basically bruises caused by broken capillaries under the skin,” Conway explains. “While they can’t disappear instantly, reducing inflammation early and encouraging circulation later can shorten healing time.”

Here’s what actually works.

1. Go cold immediately

The first few hours are the most important. Ice packs, frozen peas, or a chilled spoon can slow the bleeding under the skin. Ten to fifteen minutes at a time, with breaks so you don’t burn your skin (yes, ice can burn). Wrap whatever you’re using in cloth. Be gentle.

2. Leave it alone on day one

Although it’s tempting to try, don’t try to rub the hickey away. It doesn’t work, and it usually adds swelling and irritation. Do nothing. This is harder than it sounds.

3. Massage gently after 24 hours

Once swelling calms down, a light circular massage can help move pooled blood along. Keep pressure minimal. Just a couple of minutes, once or twice a day.

4. Switch to warm on day two

After about 48 hours, get some warmth on there to improve circulation. A warm washcloth held against the area can help your body clear what’s causing the discoloration.

5. Try Arnica or vitamin K

Both have solid reputations for bruise recovery. Used twice daily, they can shorten how long the mark hangs around. “They won’t erase the hickey overnight, but they do help your skin heal faster,” Conway says.

6. Hide it strategically

Color-correcting makeup can make a world of difference, but you have to layer lightly. Green or yellow tones under concealer can neutralize purple. Clothing helps too. Scarves, collars, hair worn down. Conway says, “Sometimes the easiest solution buys you time while your skin repairs itself.”

Most hickeys fade within five to twelve days. These steps can speed things up. No shame required. Just better bruise management next time you get a little too…enthusiastic.