Your body does gross stuff because you’re a mammal. You just happen to have a job, a phone, and zero time to be a spotless little wellness mascot. Most people are out here doing the same “I’ll deal with it later” routines, then acting shocked when a weird smell, flake, or bathroom situation pops up.

So here are 6 gross health habits that are actually pretty common. Not because people are generally nasty, but because life is a conveyor belt and hygiene is one of the first things to get demoted.

1. Washing your hands like you’re afraid to hurt the soap

Most people have absolutely convinced themselves that a quick rinse counts. It feels close enough in the moment, especially when you’re moving fast or trying not to touch anything in a nasty gas station bathroom. But, no. It doesn’t count.

The CDC recommends scrubbing with soap for at least 20 seconds because friction is the whole point. Between fingers and under nails is where things really hang out. You gotta get in there and scrub.

2. Re-wearing sweaty workout clothes or bras because laundry sucks

You worked out, you showered, you put on a hoodie, and your sports bra stayed exactly where it was. Or you re-wear leggings because they look clean and you’re not in the mood for another load of laundry that costs $14 and your last nerve.

Sweat by itself isn’t “dirty,” but bacteria love the combo of moisture and warmth, which is why funk builds fast. If you’re prone to irritation or yeast issues, staying dry helps, and the CDC’s prevention tips basically come down to keeping things clean and dry and skipping tight, damp clothing when you can. Your crotch will thank you.

3. Going a little too hard at earwax with a cotton swab

It’s one of those universal “feel-good feelings” when you get that cotton swab in your ear after a hot shower. That brief relief makes it easy to ignore the fact that the habit usually pushes wax deeper instead of clearing anything out.

MedlinePlus points out that earwax usually works its way out on its own, and putting objects in your ear canal can push wax deeper and cause blockage or injury. Your ear doesn’t want your help the way you think it does, despite how good it feels.

4. Scratching dandruff and hoping no one notices

Dandruff is more common than people admit, which is why many of them have a favorite dark-colored jacket they suddenly stop wearing for a few weeks. It happens even with regular hair washing and decent products, then disappears. Always annoying.

The American Academy of Dermatology describes dandruff as a common scalp condition that isn’t necessarily tied to hygiene. It can flare due to skin sensitivity, yeast that naturally lives on the scalp, or just changes in weather and stress.

5. Reading too much into vaginal discharge

A lot of people with vaginas have done the underwear check, paused, and thought, “Is this…normal?” Since discharge isn’t something people talk about casually, it’s easy to assume every change means something went wrong.

ACOG says discharge can be normal and changes throughout the menstrual cycle. Normal discharge ranges from clear to white and typically doesn’t have a strong odor. If things seem excessive, smell sharp, itch, or burn, that’s the cue to get checked. The baseline reality, though, is that discharge is part of the deal.

6. Putting off pooping longer than they should

People will share their credit score before they admit they haven’t pooped in a few days. Then enough time passes that it very much becomes a thing.

Constipation is genuinely common. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases estimates that about 16 out of 100 adults have symptoms of constipation, and the basics that help are painfully unsexy: fiber, fluids, movement, and not ignoring the urge when it hits.

Most “gross” health habits aren’t really gross. They just stay private because no one wants to admit they do them.