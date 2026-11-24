American Thanksgiving used to involve a frightening amount of gelatin and at least one person sipping on hot soda.

The menu has come a long way since then, thank god. Mashed potatoes and green bean casserole hold down most tables now, but decades ago, Americans were putting some questionable things on the holiday menu. “Some have become less common as tastes and holiday menus have changed, though people still bring them back when they want to revive a family recipe,” New Jersey chef Dennis Littley told Fox News Digital.

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1. Pepto-Pink Cranberry Relish

NPR’s Susan Stamberg first shared her family’s cranberry relish on All Things Considered in 1972. The recipe calls for raw cranberries ground up with an onion, then mixed with sour cream, sugar, and horseradish. Stamberg described the result as “thick, creamy and shocking pink,” before correcting herself. “OK, Pepto-Bismol pink,” she told Here & Now. The recipe became an NPR Thanksgiving tradition, and people have been voluntarily putting it on their tables for decades.

2. Jellied Turkey-Vegetable Salad

In 1975, someone decided turkey, frozen vegetables, cream of celery soup, and ranch dressing would be even better suspended in gelatin. The recipe appeared in Carefree Cooking with Aluminum Foil and called for the whole mixture to be chilled and served cold. A vintage recipe enthusiast gave it a try years later. The reviews weren’t great.

3. Hot Dr Pepper With a Lemon Slice

Hot Dr Pepper was actually a thing, and we can thank a blizzard in 1958 for it. Dr Pepper president Wesby R. Parker was visiting a bottling plant when a salesman suggested the company needed a hot drink for winter. Parker apparently agreed, because the company started recommending Dr Pepper heated to 180 degrees and poured over a slice of lemon, according to the Dr Pepper Museum. Some people even added rum, and the drink stuck around as a holiday favorite into the 1970s.

4. Apple Pie With No Apples

Mock apple pie has everything you’d expect from an apple pie, except the apples. Those get replaced with crackers, cooked with sugar, cinnamon, and cream of tartar until they supposedly taste like fruit. And this wasn’t some desperate Depression-era experiment, either. Recipes date back to at least 1857, decades before Ritz started printing its own version on cracker boxes. People really committed to this idea.

5. Cranberry Gelatin Made With Mayo

In 1958, Hellmann’s decided cranberry sauce needed mayonnaise. The company promoted a gelatin salad made with cranberry sauce, fruit, nuts, and mayo, all whipped together and chilled. Two years later, things got even stranger. Hellmann’s introduced cranberry “candles,” made by setting a similar mixture in juice cans and sticking actual birthday candles on top.

Someone actually brought these things back to life and posted the results on Reddit. Their child was horrified. The commenters were mostly concerned about why anyone had stuck birthday candles into a gelatin salad.

6. Velveeta-Pineapple Salad

This 1951 recipe combined canned pineapple, pineapple juice, cornstarch, and chunks of Velveeta cheese into something people were apparently expected to serve as a salad.

A SFGATE writer made it for Friendsgiving in 2019, using a recipe from a vintage cookbook. The reaction was about what you’d expect. One guest declared the cheese “f—ing gross,” and the writer ended up spitting hers into the sink.

If someone brings a gelatin mold to Thanksgiving this year, at least hear them out. They’re keeping a tradition alive, even if no one would ever want seconds.