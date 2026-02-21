6 of the Best Uses of Samples in 2010s Hip-Hop

Similar to the 1990s, the 2010s were a goldmine for hip-hop. By this point, hip-hop died according to Nas, and Atlanta carved out a significant chunk for themselves in the genre and culture. The internet slowly became more of a fixture in our lives. Through the internet, we received an abundance of new stars through blogposts. Additionally, the deeper we got into the 2010s, the more vast and diverse hip-hop became.

Still, some traditions remained tried and true. Sampling was still a fundamental practice with artists. Consequently, there were an abundance of great records with fresh, captivating ways to sample. Noisey has selected 6 of the best sample uses across the loaded 2010s.

6 of the Greatest Samples Ever Used in 2010s Hip-Hop

‘New Slaves’ by Kanye West

“New Slaves” puts Kanye West’s uncanny ear and skill with production on full display with an array of samples. The disturbed, unsettling vocals at the beginning are an obscure pull from producer Dutch E Germ on “HBA War“. Then, the cold, distant synths giving “New Slaves” its distinct bounce curb from “Teachers” by Cruel Cold Winter. Lastly, the emotional finale that acts as a sense of liberation for Kanye stems from the Hungarian band Omega on “Gyöngyhajú lány”. It’s an unbelievable composition that captures the sinister evils of the world and the rush that comes from trying to overcome them.

‘Peso’ by A$AP Rocky

Producers’ minds can hear just a mere snippet of a song and sample it into something new and fresh. Take the beat on “Peso” from A$AP Ty Beats, where he shaves a small portion of the shimmering Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis-produced intro of “No One’s Gonna Love You” for S.O.S. Band. From there, it was looping and chopping it as the backdrop for A$AP Rocky’s cool bravado.

‘Thuggin” by Freddie Gibbs

Madlib has been a masterful producer for decades, to the point he said he makes fantastic beats on an iPad. This immense skill helped build Freddie Gibbs as one of the premier rappers in hip-hop today. It all started with “Thuggin’”, where Madlib turns the soulful “Way Star” by Rubba into a modern spaghetti western with Gibbs’s mean-mugging.

‘Yonkers’ by Tyler, the Creator

The coolest thing about sampling is that it proves music can be anywhere. A producer can truly sample anything. Just ask Tyler, the Creator, who had one of the most outrageous sample flips of all time on “Yonkers.” The Odd Future nabbed an intense, aggressive sound effect that he chopped along some punchy drums and bass. Even if he made it as a joke on New York beats like he said, it doesn’t stop it from being wildly creative.

‘Sweet Lady’ by 03 Greedo

Sometimes, a sample might be glaringly simple. However, it’s all in how you wield it. Take 03 Greedo’s masterful “Sweet Lady,” where the Tyrese original is chopped, pitched up, and crystallized. Tyrese’s soulful voice acts as an accent to Greedo’s raw, unflinching flow and the kind of bass that obliterates car speakers.

‘I’m God’ by Lil B

Some people may unfairly portray Lil B as just another meme rapper. However, dig into his delightfully silly catalog, there’s a handful of examples of his strong rapping and creative instincts. Take his work on Clams Casino’s majestic “I’m God”, where the deafening bass and heavenly Imogen Heap create the basis for cloud rap. It’s also here where he anoints himself with the Based God moniker and snarls lines like “Just ’cause you a rich rapper don’t really mean s**t/I’ll come to your crib and clear that whole b***h out.“