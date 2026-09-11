Following the 9/11 attacks, the country descended into a period of paranoia. In the wake of the devastation, major media outlets such as Clear Channel Communications sent out a memo of 164 songs to avoid playing on the air. Subsequently, songs deemed “lyrically questionable”, either involving planes or acts of violence, were pulled from the airwaves. Here are 6 of the most surprising songs to make it on the infamous post-9/11 radio ban list.

“Walk Like An Egyptian” By The Bangles

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This 1986 hit’s references to Middle Eastern culture were all it took for the song to land on the list. This wasn’t the only time the song experienced a temporary ban, though. In 1991, during the Persian Gulf War, the BBC placed the track on a list of songs to avoid playing on radio airwaves during that time as well.

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“Doctor My Eyes” by Jackson Browne

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Jackson Browne’s 1972 debut single somehow made the list as well. The song only vaguely mentions fears, and that’s about it. It has nothing to do with New York City, planes, or anything related to 9/11. Browne penned the song about a personal experience in which he temporarily lost vision for days before being treated.

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” By The Beatles

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This Beatles classic didn’t have an underlying dark meaning, nor did it reference the events of 9/11. “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” was simply too cheerful and carefree during a time of mourning; therefore, it was included on the list. The Beatles’ tracks “A Day In The Life” and “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” also made the list.

“In The Air Tonight” By Phil Collins

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Phil Collins’ 1981 hit, praised for its infamous drum break, details Collins’ grief over a recent divorce. Admittedly, the song does have some anger to it, though I’m not sure why that would be enough to be deemed “lyrically questionable.”

“She’s Not There” By The Zombies

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The Zombies’ debut single in 1964 peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is about a girl who left a relationship, having nothing to do with the national tragedy or its events.

“Get Together” By The Youngbloods

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One of the most peaceful songs of the 1960s made the list. It’s a hopeful anthem, promoting peace, love, and unity during a time when the nation was in the midst of the Vietnam War. They simply call on everyone to “get together” and “try to love one another right now”. It’s a message that could’ve been useful to Americans in 2001.

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