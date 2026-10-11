6 Reasons People With Anxiety Love Halloween, According to a Therapist

As one of the most anxious people on this planet (self-proclaimed, but trust me), I oddly find “spooky season” my favorite time of year. In fact, Blink-182 would be proud: Halloween is my Christmas.

I find more comfort in a holiday filled with horror than in one associated with cheer. I’m not sure what that says about me, but if I had to guess, I’d say I feel oddly alone during Christmastime, when everyone else seems merry and bright. At least during Halloween, my fear is coveted and shared.

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Not to mention, Christmastime has always marked the start of stomach virus season in my head (yes, I do have emetophobia, thank you very much), but that’s another story for another day…

Apparently, I’m not alone in my love of Halloween or my crippling anxiety: many anxious individuals favor this holiday. According to a therapist, here are six reasons many people with anxiety love Halloween.

1. It Normalizes Fear

Growing up, I’ve always felt ashamed of my anxiety and irrational phobias. What do you mean the other kids aren’t compulsively monitoring their friends for signs they might throw up or self-monitoring their own thoughts to ensure they’re a good person?

During Halloween season, however, fear is welcomed and even encouraged.

“Many of us believe fear is a negative feeling we need to eradicate,” says Aveen Hallissey, MHC-LP, Associate Psychotherapist at Gateway to Solutions in New York City’s Financial District. “Halloween does the opposite. It lets us get comfortable with the uncomfortable, and reminds us that feeling scared is okay.”

2. It Offers Camaraderie

For most of the year, I feel utterly alone in my own brain. The overall vibe of spooky season matches the interior of my mind. It only makes sense that I’d feel right at home during this time.

“Usually when someone feels anxious, frightened, or afraid, they feel it all alone,” says Hallissey. “During Halloween, my friends and I gather together and choose to feel this way, and we’re supposed to. The fear becomes a connection we all share.”

3. The Fear Is Contained

There’s a major difference between experiencing isolating fear that dominates your daily life vs. shared fear confined to a single day (or season).

To those with anxiety, this sounds like: “I’m choosing to feel this fear, and it has limits,” Hallissey says. “It starts with the thriller, and it ends with it too.”

4. It Offers an Outlet

My coping mechanisms for my debilitating OCD are my creative outlets: writing, music, photography, videography, etc. These act as an outlet for my fear—a place to channel the energy. Halloween provides a similar cathartic release.

“Anxiety is often there with nowhere to go, and we’re not always sure what it ‘means,’” says Hallissey. “Halloween gives it the perfect thing to latch onto.”

5. The Fear Has a Beginning and an End

While I wish it could last forever, spooky season lasts only a few months, with Halloween falling on a single day. This clear beginning and ending eases the uncertainty or fear of the unknown we might otherwise experience.

“A horror movie builds, peaks, and resolves,” says Hallissey. “Going through that reminds your body that the fear passes on its own, which is a big part of what we work on in OCD and anxiety treatment.”

6. It Falls During the Cozy Season of Autumn

Halloween is not only a great outlet for those with anxiety, but it also falls during arguably the coziest season of them all: autumn.

“Fall often comes with certain associations, many from childhood,” says Hallissey. “We spend time with loved ones, watch movies, and eat treats. That predictability year after year brings a sense of nostalgic comfort.”