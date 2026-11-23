GTA 6 came out last week, and many people haven’t been seen since.

The game finally launched November 19, bringing in an estimated $1.84 billion by release day, according to Sensor Tower figures reported by Fox 5 DC. Couples therapist Duygu Balan wrote in Psychology Today that some of her clients had discussed taking time off work or booking hotel rooms just to play uninterrupted. She understands the temptation. As she put it, “reality hasn’t been doing a great job of selling itself lately.”

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A guy on Reddit says his girlfriend is upset that his GTA 6 character has a girlfriend. She doesn’t want him pursuing a fictional relationship with Lucia, one of the game’s main characters. He’s 18 and already arguing about infidelity that hasn’t happened in real life.

Couples were arguing about video games long before anyone set foot in Leonida, though. In a 2012 study involving 349 couples, researchers at Brigham Young University found that 75% of gamers’ spouses wished their partner put more time and energy into the marriage. Researcher Neil Lundberg pointed out that the arguments gaming caused were a bigger issue than the number of hours spent playing.

So, when does a harmless obsession with GTA 6 start interfering with your actual relationship?

1. You’re Making Plans That Leave Your Partner With Everything Else

Taking a few days off to play a game you’ve waited 13 years for sounds wonderful. But booking yourself a hotel room while your partner handles Thanksgiving dinner and takes care of the kids without so much as a conversation beforehand? Good luck selling that idea. Balan points out that time away from shared responsibilities affects both people, especially when only one of them gets a vacation.

2. You’re Irritated Every Time They Need Something

Your partner asks a question halfway through a mission, and you snap at them for interrupting. It happens again the next night. After a while, they might stop trying to get your attention at all.

In Gottman Institute research, couples who stayed married responded to each other’s small attempts at connection 86% of the time. Among those who later divorced, that figure was just 33%.

3. You’re Better at Romance in Leonida

GTA 6 lets you build Jason and Lucia’s relationship by buying flowers and spending time together, eventually working your way up to a rating called “Hot Together.”

But seriously, when was the last time you did anything remotely close to that for your actual partner? If you’re putting hours into keeping a fictional girlfriend happy but can’t remember the last time you planned a date, you might want to reconsider where all that romantic effort is going.

4. Your Partner Has to Remind You to Be an Adult

Your partner shouldn’t have to remind you to eat dinner because you’ve been gaming for eight hours. Or keep asking you to take care of something around the house while you promise you’ll get to it after one more mission. Balan warns that this can turn a relationship into an uncomfortable parent-child arrangement, with one person handling the responsibilities and the other getting irritated whenever they’re asked to contribute.

5. You’re Using the Game to Avoid Conversations

There’s always another mission to finish in Leonida, and it’s a hell of a lot easier than dealing with that argument about money you had yesterday. Everyone needs an escape once in a while. But if you’re counting down the minutes until your partner goes to bed so you can spend the rest of the night gaming, what are you trying so hard to avoid?

6. You’re Happier in the Game Than You Are at Home

In GTA 6, you know what you’re supposed to accomplish, and the game rewards you when you do it. Real life doesn’t always offer that satisfaction. You’re not getting an achievement badge for paying your electric bill.

Balan suggests thinking about why spending time in Leonida has become so much more appealing than spending time at home. Especially if the game is starting to replace things you used to enjoy doing with your partner.

The BYU study also found that couples who played together generally enjoyed the experience more. So handing your partner a controller could be a start, assuming they’re interested. Otherwise, agree on some uninterrupted gaming time that doesn’t leave them handling everything else.

You waited 13 years for GTA 6. Your partner probably doesn’t want to wait that long to see you again.