6 Signs Someone Is Hiding Their Attraction Toward You

People are remarkably bad at concealing attraction. They control their words, manage their expressions, say all the right casual things…but then their pupils blow wide open, their feet swivel toward you, and they copy everything you do without realizing it.

Psychology has been cataloging these involuntary tells for a very long time. Here are six of the most glaring ones.

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They Mirror You

The chameleon effect is one of the most well-documented phenomena in social psychology. A landmark 1999 study found that people unconsciously mimic the posture, gestures, and mannerisms of those they feel drawn to. Meanwhile, the person being mirrored almost always responds by liking the mimicker more, even without knowing why.

Crossing their legs when you cross yours. Picking up their drink when you pick up yours. Matching your speech pace without realizing it. The brain does all of this on its own, below conscious awareness, it’s not a decision. Sustained mirroring across multiple behaviors is nearly impossible to maintain intentionally, and that’s what makes it one of the more reliable signals available.

Their Pupils Are changing

This one requires good lighting and a little attention, but it’s about as involuntary as it gets. Research published in Evolution and Human Behavior found that pupil dilation is a reliable, unconscious marker of sexual interest, and people actually pick up on it without consciously realizing it.

Studies show that people consistently rate faces with slightly larger pupils as more attractive, without knowing that’s what they’re responding to. “The pupil reacts very quickly, and it is unconscious, so it’s a method that gives us a subconscious indicator of sexuality,” said Gerulf Rieger, a researcher at Cornell University who has studied pupillary response extensively. Nobody decides to dilate. It just happens.

They Find Excuses to Be Near You

Grand gestures aren’t how hidden attraction usually plays out. It’s more understated: a text about something trivial, showing up somewhere you’re likely to be, keeping a thread of inside jokes alive long past the point it had a reason to exist.

Then when you respond, they play it completely cool, as if the whole thing was no big deal. The pattern is the tell. One or two coincidences are nothing. A sustained pattern of manufactured proximity is someone who wants to be around you and has decided that engineering it is safer than admitting it.

They Get Nervous Around You

Attraction activates the sympathetic nervous system, the same one responsible for the fight-or-flight response. This produces fidgeting, self-conscious grooming, flushing, and a general physical restlessness that people can’t fully suppress no matter how hard they’re trying to be nonchalant.

The key detail is the word “specifically.” If someone is nervous around everyone, that’s just their personality. If they’re relaxed everywhere else and visibly off around you (fumbling their words, touching their hair, or laughing slightly too hard at things that aren’t that funny), that’s attraction looking for somewhere to go.

Their Body Points at You

Body orientation is one of the most consistent nonverbal signals of interest, and it’s one of the hardest to control. Albert Mehrabian’s research found that over 90 percent of emotional communication happens nonverbally, and one of the clearest physical expressions of that is which direction someone angles themselves, even in a crowded room.

Watch where someone’s feet are pointing. Feet are harder to consciously control than faces, and they give away interest more reliably than eye contact does. Someone can train themselves to maintain neutral eye contact. Foot position is an afterthought at best.

They Ask Questions That Don’t Have a Point

Attraction drives curiosity. Research has found that people signal interest by asking open-ended questions, sharing personal information, and steering conversations toward more meaningful territory. Not because they need the information, but because they want more of you.

When someone who has no obvious reason to know the details of your life keeps finding ways to ask about it, that’s a signal. Curious people ask questions. Attracted people ask follow-up questions, remember the answers, and come back for more.