“I don’t want you going out with them. I trust you; I just don’t trust them.” It sounds protective, maybe even a little sweet.

But the National Domestic Violence Hotline identifies that exact excuse as an example of controlling behavior disguised as affection. Emotional abuse doesn’t always involve screaming matches or obvious threats. Sometimes it starts with a partner who seems unusually concerned about where you are, who you’re with, and why you didn’t answer your phone.

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It’s also disturbingly common. In 2020, 95% of people who contacted the Hotline reported experiencing emotional abuse. The CDC estimates that more than 61 million women and 53 million men in the U.S. have experienced psychological aggression from a partner.

Here are six signs that something more serious might be going on.

1. They Keep You Away From Your People

Your partner doesn’t like your friends, complains whenever you make plans, or finds a reason to start an argument before you leave. After a while, staying home feels easier than dealing with their reaction. Psychotherapist Sam Nabil told Metro that abusive partners often try to separate people from their support systems. “They want to create a clear hierarchy in which they’re at the top,” he explained.

2. They Rewrite What Happened

You know what your partner said during an argument. You were standing right there. But now they’re insisting it never happened, accusing you of making things up, or claiming you’ve misunderstood everything. That’s gaslighting. And after enough of these conversations, you might start doubting your own memory, even when you were certain about what happened.

3. They Monitor Your Phone and Location

You stop at the store on your way home and get a text asking why you’re there. Your partner wants to know who you’re talking to, why you haven’t responded, and why your location suddenly stopped updating. According to WomensLaw.org, this kind of constant monitoring can be a form of emotional abuse.

4. They Control the Money

Imagine having to justify buying yourself lunch because your partner controls the bank account. They might give you a weekly allowance, question every purchase, or keep you from accessing money you’ve earned yourself. It’s also a way to keep you financially dependent on them, making the prospect of leaving even harder.

5. The “Jokes” Are Always at Your Expense

There’s playful teasing, and then there’s humiliating someone in front of other people. A partner who regularly makes comments about your appearance, intelligence, or insecurities and then accuses you of being too sensitive when you’re upset isn’t simply joking. Especially when you’ve already asked them to stop.

6. They Threaten You or Destroy Your Things

A partner doesn’t have to hit you for their behavior to be threatening. Smashing your phone, punching walls, or destroying something you care about can make you afraid of what they’ll do next. The Hotline warns that emotional abuse can quickly escalate into physical violence.

It’s easy to explain away one uncomfortable incident. When you start making excuses for the same behavior over and over, though, it’s time to pay attention.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential support 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233, by texting START to 88788, or online at thehotline.org. Call 911 if you’re in immediate danger.