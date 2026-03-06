6 Strange Sexual Fantasies That Are Actually Pretty Common

Most people’s fantasy life is a lot more normal than their shame spiral wants them to believe. You can pay taxes on time, make a respectable salad, and still have a brain that thinks about some pretty wild scenarios.

Also, fantasies don’t come with a required action plan. A thought can stay a thought. Sometimes it’s stress relief. Sometimes it’s curiosity. Sometimes it’s your mind trying on a different version of you for five minutes.

Videos by VICE

Here are 6 sexual fantasies that are way more common than you think:

1. Threesomes and group scenarios

This is a popular one because it combines attention, jealousy, and “what if” in one package. In a nationally representative U.S. survey published in PLOS ONE, 10% of women and 18% of men reported having had a threesome at least once, which tells you the idea is everywhere, even when the follow-through isn’t.

2. Power play, dominance, and submission

Some people want to be in charge. Some want to hand over control. A Belgian study in The Journal of Sexual Medicine found strong interest in BDSM-related fantasies and activities in the general population, with many respondents reporting fantasies even if they never practiced.

3. Being restrained, or doing the restraining

It can feel freeing to hand over decisions for a little while. Your brain stops multitasking, and you’re forced to stay present. In that same U.S. probability survey, at least 20% reported tying up a partner or being tied up at least once.

4. Role play

Role play is basically permission to step out of your regular personality and try on a different one for a while. It can be playful, romantic, or straight-up filthy, depending on the direction you go. The U.S. survey found that 22% or more reported trying role-play at least once.

5. Spanking and “rougher” play

Spanking has a reputation for being “kinky,” yet it’s a pretty normal try-on for a lot of couples. In the U.S. study, spanking was reported by 30% or more as a lifetime behavior. Consent keeps it hot and respectful, because “rough” without agreement is a different story.

6. Public sex and getting caught

This fantasy is all about adrenaline and the idea of being wanted enough to take a risk. Real life has laws, CCTV, and a stranger who didn’t sign up for your show, so keep it as a fantasy if you need to. Still, public sex showed up at 43% or higher in the national survey.

Your fantasy brain can be a little feral, and that doesn’t make you a bad person. It makes you a person. Real-world sex needs honesty and consent. Everything else can stay your little secret.