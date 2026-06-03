6 Surprising Reasons You’re Not Getting an Erection That Have Nothing to Do With Your Sex Drive

Everyone has an off night. Stress, alcohol, a fight that’s technically over but isn’t really — these things happen, and the occasional failure to perform isn’t a crisis. But if it’s becoming a pattern, that’s a different conversation, and one most men avoid having for way too long.

Erectile dysfunction affects an estimated 30 to 50 million men in the U.S. It’s underreported because ignoring it feels easier than dealing with it. The problem is that in many cases, the underlying cause is something that could affect your overall health.

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Here are six reasons ED might be happening that have nothing to do with how attracted you are to your partner, according to Men’s Health.

1. It Could Be Your Heart

ED could be an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease, and the timeline is alarming. “ED in some men can predate a significant cardiac event — heart attack, stroke — by about 10 years,” says Dr. Nelson Bennett Jr., professor of urology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. The blood vessels supplying the penis are roughly three times smaller than those feeding the heart, meaning they clog up first.

The fix isn’t complicated, just inconvenient. “What’s good for the heart is good for the penis,” Dr. Bennett says. Aerobic exercise four times a week has been shown to meaningfully improve erectile function, especially when cardiovascular disease is the root cause.

2. You Might Have Peyronie’s Disease

For any guy who’s noticed a more pronounced curve in his erection and written it off — don’t. Peyronie’s disease, a connective tissue disorder affecting roughly 1 in 10 men, develops when scar tissue forms after a minor penile injury, one that most men don’t even remember sustaining. “Only 20% of people will remember a specific injury,” says Dr. Stanton C. Honig, professor of urology at Yale School of Medicine.

The curvature can make sex painful, and the embarrassment alone is enough to cause ED separate from anything physical. There are FDA-approved treatments, including a collagenase injection series that breaks down scar tissue over six months. The sooner it’s caught, the more options a doctor has to work with.

3. Your Gums Might Be the Problem

This one surprises everyone. A review in the American Journal of Men’s Health found a statistically significant association between ED and periodontitis, a severe form of gum disease. Bacteria in the mouth produce toxins that cause systemic inflammation, which damages blood vessels and impairs nitric oxide release — the chemical, as Dr. Bennett puts it, “the body releases to get the party going.”

The advice here is embarrassingly simple. Floss. See a dentist. Gum disease has also been linked to heart attacks and diabetes, so the implications are bigger than most people realize.

4. Sleep Apnea Is a Factor

A 2025 review found that people with obstructive sleep apnea have a significantly higher risk of ED than those without it. OSA reduces blood oxygen levels, disrupts hormone balance, and destroys sleep quality — none of which does your sexual function any favors. “Sleep apnea leads to poor peripheral vascular circulation,” says Dr. Elliot Justin, emergency medicine specialist and founder of FirmTech.

The good news is that treating one condition can help the other. A CPAP machine has been shown to improve erectile function in men with severe OSA, and oral appliances that reposition the jaw during sleep can help with milder cases.

5. Diabetes Can Beat You to It

Men with type 2 diabetes develop ED 10 to 15 years earlier than those without it, according to findings from the Massachusetts Male Aging Study. Elevated blood sugar damages both nerve endings and blood vessels, cutting off blood flow to the penis over time.

Managing the condition before that damage accumulates is the whole game. “That’s why we stress the importance of going to the doctor early and modifying risk factors,” says Dr. Honig. Lifestyle changes — diet, exercise, weight — can make a measurable difference before things progress.

6. Depression Works Both Ways

People with depression are 39% more likely to develop ED, according to research in The Journal of Sexual Medicine. “When you’re depressed, you release a chemical that essentially takes the erection away,” Dr. Honig explains. Depression also drives self-medication with alcohol and other substances, which piles on to the problem.

Some antidepressants can contribute to ED as well, which feels like a cruel trade-off. A doctor can usually adjust the medication class or dosage to reduce that effect — but only if you actually bring it up.