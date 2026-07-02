6 Things Men Should Do Differently This Summer If They Actually Want a Relationship

Summer has a way of making people feel like they should be doing something about their love lives. The longer days, the social calendars, the general pressure to have something going on—it’s a lot. If you’re a guy who actually wants a relationship and not just a situationship that dissolves by Labor Day, the advice making the rounds this year looks a little different than what you’ve probably heard before.

Here’s what the research—and the people who spend their careers on this—actually says about why your approach probably needs an overhaul.

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1. Know your attachment style before you’re in it

This one doesn’t show up on most lists, but the research makes a strong argument for leading with it. A study published in Personal Relationships found that singles who lacked clarity about what they wanted in a relationship reported feeling lonelier over time and had lower life satisfaction than those who didn’t. Knowing whether you pull away when things get close, crave constant reassurance, or swing between both doesn’t solve everything—but it explains a lot of the behavior that kills a relationship before it has a chance to start.

2. Butterflies are not the goal

The feeling people call chemistry and the feeling therapists call anxious attachment can look identical early on. Heart racing, constantly checking your phone, never sure where you stand—that’s not always a sign you’ve met someone great. Attachment research points toward calm and consistency as the actual markers of a good match. Thrilling and unstable have a much worse track record.

3. Give curiosity more credit than instant attraction

The yes-or-no judgment in the first five minutes closes off many people who would’ve been a good fit. Rachel DeAlto, Plenty of Fish’s resident dating expert, told Psychology Today: “I’m a big fan of three to five dates before you make decisions just because obviously there’s so much social anxiety in the world. People aren’t always presenting their best selves on that first and second date.” Moderate attraction that builds over time is how most solid relationships actually begin.

4. Stop screening people before you’ve met them

The mental checklist most guys bring into dating—height, job, specific aesthetic—does more harm than good. DeAlto says: “Anything physical. I understand that people need an attraction. But I’ve also seen so much of that attraction grow.” A survey of nearly 6,000 singles found that 42% had connected with someone completely outside their usual type. The list isn’t protecting you. It’s just narrowing your options.

5. Examine what you actually believe about yourself

Dr. Christie Kederian, a celebrity matchmaker and licensed marriage and family therapist, told Parade that self-awareness is what separates people who date well from people who keep ending up in the same situations. “When you’re clear on these things,” she said, referring to personal values and boundaries, “you’re less likely to settle for less.” The assumptions men make about what they deserve in a relationship often become self-fulfilling.

Same bar, same two drinks, same 90-minute window, same result. If the format never changes, neither does the outcome. A different environment, a shorter date, a sober afternoon—any of these changes how you show up and who you notice. Sam Mann, an AI companion expert who has been tracking dating behavior closely, said in a recent interview: “The checklist mentality is dying. People are discovering attraction in unexpected places and being upfront about what they want rather than playing guessing games.” The same logic applies to how you structure a date, not just who you go on one with.