6 Tips for Manifesting Your Dreams With This Weekend’s Black Moon

This Saturday, August 23, at 2:06 a.m. EDT, the moon is entering a new lunar cycle. This begins with the new moon phase, when the moon is at 0 percent illumination. However, there’s something extra magical about this particular new moon, also called the black moon.

The black moon occurs when there are four new moons in a single season—and it’s a prime time for manifesting. Here are six tips for calling in your desires during the new black moon.

1. Press the Reset

This new moon is the ideal opportunity to take stock of your life and hit the reset, so to speak. This might mean cleaning and organizing your space, adjusting your daily routines, reflecting on your relationships, or revisiting your finances.

If there’s an area of your life that feels chaotic, now is the perfect time to make the necessary changes. You don’t have to do anything major; rather, take small steps or plant seeds that will flourish over time.

2. Journal your desires

New moons are known as the prime time for manifesting. Many astrologers and spiritual individuals, as well as ancient cultures, use this moon phase as a chance to call in their desires. While it might seem like a pseudoscience of sorts, manifesting actually works—and there’s real science behind it. When we get a clear picture of our desires, we more readily and confidently chase them.

Manifesting during a new moon is quite simple. Let’s say you’re looking for a new career opportunity with better pay. Grab a journal and write down all of the details of your ideal job, including your dream income. Get specific about what your daily life would look like, should you have this career. Write the entry as if you already have the job.

On the other hand, perhaps you want to call new love into your life. Write down everything you’re looking for in a partner, from physical appearance to personality traits. Again, get specific with your desires. When you’re clear about your standards, you’ll turn away anything and anyone who falls short.

3. Release Bad Habits

This new moon in particular provides the perfect time to release and break any bad habits. For example, maybe you tend to procrastinate on the things that are most important to you. Make note of this pattern, and jot down intentional ways you will work to break it. Practicing self-awareness is the first step to gaining power over your life.

4. Create and Express Yourself

New moons offer ripe, creative energy that encourages you to express yourself through art. Whether you’re looking to write poetry or are interested in learning an instrument, find creative outlets that allow you to channel and release your emotions.

Transmuting any negative energy into art is the purest form of healing, clearing out anything that might be blocking your manifestations.

5. Set New Intentions

The new moon is the start of a new lunar cycle, which is all about change and growth. Use this time to set intentions for the month ahead, which will align you with your manifestations.

For example, maybe you’d like to get up earlier in the morning so you have more time for yourself before work. Or perhaps you’re eager to get back into a workout routine, prioritizing movement in your daily life. Whatever the case, set clear and achievable intentions and goals you can turn back to when you feel stagnant throughout the lunar cycle. These will ensure you’re backing your desires with actions.

6. Evaluate Your Social Circle

This new black moon is closely tied to our friendships and close relationships. As mentioned earlier, it’s important to take stock of those closest to you right now. How do you feel after spending time with friends? If you’re rejuvenated and inspired, that’s a positive sign. However, if you leave feeling drained and insecure, you might want to reflect on whether that relationship is healthy for you.

This is a great time to release what no longer serves you and who no longer has your best interest in mind. That way, you make room for what does.