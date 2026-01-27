6 Ways Freezing Cold Weather Can Turn Your Home Into a Nightmare

Winter Storm Fern isn’t playing around, and it’s giving 2026 a miserably chilly start. Thousands are already without power, and the freezing temps aren’t expected to ease up anytime soon. When it gets this cold, and you’re scrambling for warmth, the danger doesn’t always come from outside in the weather. It comes from inside your own house.

Cold like this pushes homes past their limits, and that leads people to resort to DIY fixes and risky ideas. From carbon monoxide traps to fire hazards and frozen-pipe disasters, here’s how your house can turn on you and what actually keeps you safer.

1. The carbon monoxide trap

When the heat cuts out, people start improvising. Generators come out, grills get dragged inside, and running the car “for a minute” feels sort of reasonable. The CDC says generators always belong outdoors and far from windows or doors. If a carbon monoxide alarm goes off, get out and call 911. If you don’t have one, buy one.

2. Space heaters that want to start beef with your curtains

Space heaters are an amazing option to help thaw your frozen bones. But one blanket too close or one overloaded outlet and now you have a house fire. The NFPA recommends three feet of clearance and a direct wall plug. Extension cords and space heaters don’t mix.

3. Vents blocked by snow and ice

Snow and ice pile up around exhaust vents and dryer vents, and your home’s “normal” systems stop venting well. Another fire or carbon monoxide emergency waiting to happen. Regularly check any vents to make sure they’re not obstructed in any way. If you’re warming up in a car, keep the exhaust pipe clear and the garage door open.

4. Frozen pipes that turn into indoor waterfalls

The last thing you want to deal with when it’s already negative-whatever outside is frozen pipes. The Red Cross suggests opening cabinet doors to let warmer air reach exposed pipes and letting faucets drip. If a pipe freezes, use a hair dryer or heating pad. Do not use a flame or torch.

5. The “I’ll handle it myself” electrical moment

Nothing exposes false confidence faster than a dark, cold house and a YouTube tutorial. Backfeeding panels and overloaded cords turn outages into fire risks. The CDC’s winter guidance exists because this goes wrong a lot.

6. The indoor hypothermia problem nobody brags about

During power outages, your home can reach surprisingly low temperatures and it’s not worth toughing it out if you don’t have to. Hypothermia is a real risk, especially when the cold peaks overnight. Wear lots of layers, block or seal air drafts by windows and doors, and if you have to, go to a warming shelter.

Cold turns familiar spaces hostile. Know where your house gets dangerous, and don’t let bad fixes make things worse. Stay safe out there.