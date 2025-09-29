6 Ways to Celebrate National Coffee Day

Did you know that today is National Coffee Day? This unofficial yet important holiday marks the end of the summer and the beginning of autumn, signaling a return to school and work. What better way to celebrate than with some caffeine?

If you’re a coffee addict like me, you won’t want to miss this special occasion. At the very least, it’s the perfect excuse to indulge in your favorite pick-me-up drink. Here are six ways to celebrate National Coffee Day.

1. Visit Your Local Cafe

Many coffee shops recognize this unofficial holiday by offering discounts or free drinks. If you have the time today, carve out a moment to visit your local cafe for a warm mug of coffee or even an iced latte.

Bring a good book, get some work done, or enjoy the community by walking downtown and making conversation. It’s the perfect excuse to get out of the house and change up your routine. Even if your local coffee shop doesn’t offer a holiday discount, it can still be a great way to celebrate.

2. Go Cafe-Hopping With a Friend

Cafe-hopping is my kind of exciting activity. (I know, I know—I’m a simple creature.) If you live in a walkable city, call up a friend and hit the streets for the perfect coffee experience.

Similar to bar-hopping, cafe-hopping involves visiting a variety of cafes and trying new drinks at each one. Just make sure you get small cups to share, as you don’t want to overdo the caffeine intake.

3. Look Up National Coffee Day Discounts

Many coffee chains offer deals and freebies for National Coffee Day. For example, Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free medium coffee with any purchase made through the app. Starbucks Reward members can also earn an extra 100 stars when they order a coffee. As for Krispy Kreme? Enjoy a free coffee and donut pairing.

4. Experiment At Home

Learning how to make the perfect latte? What better time to practice than on National Coffee Day?

If there’s a specific drink you’ve been tempted to make, be it a fall-themed iced coffee or the perfect cappuccino, put your skills to the test. Treat yourself by pairing the drink with some baked goods or a sweet topping, like whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.

5. Buy Your Friends a Coffee

National Coffee Day is best spent with our loved ones—even from a distance. My best friend lives halfway across the country, and we will randomly send each other money for coffee to brighten each other’s days.

Today is the perfect excuse to treat your friends (and yourself) to a cup of joe. Whether you order an iced latte straight to their door via DoorDash (they’re offering deals today, by the way) or just Venmoing a few bucks to cover their morning coffee, you’ll certainly add some sweetness to their day.

6. Try a New Coffee Order

Many of us have our go-to signature coffee orders. Your local barista might know your order by heart, but why not switch it up today?

National Coffee Day is the perfect chance to try something new or get creative with your coffee. Whether it’s splurging on that fancy, sugary latte or merely opting for iced coffee when you usually order it hot, this change in routine can spice up your day.