Morbid as it may be, there’s one thing that we all have in common. And that’s that we’re all going to die someday.

Psychologists call the fear of that day “death anxiety,” and some people spend an obsessive amount of time thinking about it. A review published in Omega: Journal of Death and Dying, led by researchers at Lebanon’s Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, examined six therapeutic approaches that could help people come to terms with their mortality.

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Dying might not be quite as terrifying as we imagine. In a 2017 study, researchers compared writing from terminally ill patients and death row inmates with writing from people imagining their final days. Those actually facing death used more positive language, even as the end approached. “In our imagination, dying is lonely and meaningless,” co-author Kurt Gray said.

1. Take Another Look at Your Life

Reminiscence therapy involves revisiting past experiences and reconsidering how you feel about them today. That relationship you screwed up at 25 might look different after another 30 years. You can’t change what happened, but you can recognize what you learned and give yourself some credit for growing up.

2. Remember the Good Stuff, Too

Some memories are so painful that starting with them could make things worse. The review discusses optimistic memory telling, an approach that begins with happier experiences before tackling regrets. Think about a trip you loved. There’s no reason the mistakes you’ve made should get more attention than the things you enjoyed.

3. Piece Together Your Own Story

Narrative therapy takes a broader look at your life, encouraging you to consider how different experiences brought you to where you are today. An old photograph might remind you of an entire period of your life you haven’t thought about in years. You start remembering who you were back then and how much has happened since.

4. Let Yourself Grieve

There’s actually a name for mourning a loss before it happens: anticipatory grief. The review discusses how psychodynamic therapy can help people confront difficult feelings about dying, including leaving behind people they love. This is something to work through with a professional, especially if the fear becomes overwhelming.

5. Stop Fighting Every Thought About Death

Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) encourages people to acknowledge uncomfortable thoughts instead of constantly trying to get rid of them. You can be scared of dying and still make plans for next summer. The fear doesn’t have to dictate what you do with the time you have.

6. Accept the Fear Without Letting It Take Over

Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) also incorporates acceptance, with an emphasis on managing difficult emotions. You might not be able to stop thinking about death altogether. With help from a trained therapist, you can work on how you respond when those thoughts start interfering with your life.

Different approaches work for different people, and a health scare can bring these fears to the surface at almost any age. Some people find it helpful to talk about death openly, even with strangers.

That’s the idea behind Death Cafes, gatherings where people meet to discuss mortality over tea and cake. No one’s there to sell you an afterlife or convince you that dying is wonderful. They’re just willing to talk about something most of us spend our lives avoiding.

And, hey, at least there’s cake.