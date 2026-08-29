6 Ways to Protect Yourself Financially in a Serious Relationship

The average person will share a bed, a lease, and eventually a joint checking account with someone before they’ve had a single honest conversation about money. It’s never planned that way. It just happens.

Then the numbers get uncomfortable. A 2026 Fidelity Investments survey found that 70% of couples don’t know each other’s full financial picture until they move in together, and nearly 1 in 4 admit to hiding a financial secret. Certified financial planner Brian Court told Newsweek that couples are better off getting familiar with each other’s finances before a lease, mortgage, loan, or shared account introduces them.

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1. Have the Money Talk Before You Combine Anything

Before couples start combining bills, they should know what each person is bringing to the table financially. Credit cards, student loans, tax debt, family obligations – whatever is already taking a bite out of the paycheck. Finding out after both names are on a lease is a terrible time for the surprise.

“Financial surprises are often much harder to deal with after you’ve already signed a lease, purchased a home or combined accounts,” Court told Newsweek. Learn the numbers before the paperwork makes them your problem too.

2. Keep an Account in Your Own Name

A joint account can make day-to-day life easier. Rent, groceries, the electric bill, all of it gets handled without sending money to each other five times a week. Keeping some money in your own name also means you can access cash on your own if the relationship ends or something happens, and you need it immediately.

Ideally, that account holds enough money to cover a few months of basic expenses. Housing, groceries, transportation, and anything else you would suddenly have to handle alone. Romance is lovely. So is knowing you can pay for a hotel room if you ever need one.

3. Understand What You’re Signing Before You Sign It

Cosigning a loan or opening joint credit puts your name on the debt too. The bank isn’t interested in who promised to make the payment over dinner. If both names are there, both people can be held responsible when the bill comes due.

A decent rule before signing anything together is to ask whether you could afford the payment alone. If the answer makes your stomach drop, that’s information you should probably listen to before signing your signature.

4. Put Major Agreements in Writing

Buying a house together can feel like a big romantic step. Three years later, if the relationship is over and one person is digging through receipts for proof of the down payment, it’s not so fun anymore. Put the agreement in writing while everybody still agrees on what happened.

Cohabitation agreements cover unmarried couples; prenups and postnups handle the married version. “The best time to decide what happens if a relationship ends,” Court told Newsweek, “is when both people still care about each other and can have a reasonable conversation.”

5. Keep Building Credit and Retirement Assets Independently

It’s easy to let one person become the financial engine of a long relationship, especially when they earn more. The trouble comes years later if the relationship ends and the other person has little retirement savings, weak credit, or no recent financial history in their own name.

Keeping your own credit active and continuing to save for retirement means you’re not starting from zero if the relationship ends years from now. Losing a partner is hard enough without also discovering your financial life has gone down the toilet.

6. Stay Jointly Informed About Shared Finances

The Fidelity data found that 91% of couples say they talk openly about money, while only 29% discuss daily finances together. One person can end up running the whole financial household while the other couldn’t tell you which bank holds what.

Financial advisor Douglas Boneparth, founder of Bone Fide Wealth, told CNBC that both people should understand the shared accounts and plans. Illness, death, or divorce is a terrible time to discover you don’t know the password, the account number, or even which bank has the money.