I don’t know about you, but the holiday season always drains me. Don’t get me wrong: I enjoy the hustle and bustle, the family gatherings, the social events with old friends, the general cheer in the air…(Although, at times, I do find it to be a litttttle phony, but I digress. I can be a bit of a Scrooge.)

That being said, being an introvert during the holiday season is not for the weak. I recharge when I’m alone, so spreading myself thin for various festivities, friend meetups, and family parties—on top of working full-time—leaves me with little energy.

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Thankfully, I’ve mastered the art of introverting during this chaotic yet beloved season. With the following therapist-backed tips and tricks, even the most introverted of individuals can still enjoy the holidays.

1. Set Clear Expectations

Sarah Quaratella, MD, Founder and Psychiatrist at Lux Mental Health, recommends setting clear expectations for when you plan to arrive at and leave holiday events.

“This can often be met with family trying to push those boundaries, but [you can respond] with a clear neutral statement such as, ‘Thank you so much again for hosting. I do still need to leave now, but looking forward to seeing you next time!’” she says.

2. Don’t Hold Yourself to the Same Standards As Extroverts

Many people naturally look to others for validation on how to behave or show up in social settings, but this comparison isn’t always fair.

“Introverted brains are different from extroverted brains,” says Jennifer Marcou, leadership coach and author of Lead with Quiet Confidence: A Practical Guide to Success for Introverts. “Extroverts gain energy by engaging with others. Introverts gain energy by being alone. Introverts are overstimulated easily by too many people, sounds, and activity. So, the holiday time is quite challenging for introverts.”

Don’t hold yourself to the same standards as extroverts. The trick is to work with your own unique capacity and ensure you’re meeting your basic needs of rest throughout the holiday season.

“My number one advice for introverts is to recognize that there is nothing wrong with you wanting to spend time alone,” Marcou says. “Your brain is designed to reenergize through quietness.”

3. Set Up Plan ‘Buffers’

Sometimes, transitioning in and out of plans—especially more socially or emotionally demanding ones—can be jarring. To combat this, Quaratella recommends setting up “buffers” to protect your energy and nervous system.

“This can look like having a great audiobook or podcast queued up on the way there or having a plan to take a shower and watch TV when you come home so you have dedicated time where you can decompress,” Quaratella says.

4. Limit Your Interactions

Many introverts prefer one-on-one connections to large group dynamics. If you can, strike up conversations with your favorite family members or friends who don’t drain your social energy, limiting your interactions.

“Focus on a few people to talk to at a family event … and choose topics that interest you,” Marcou says. “Chit-chatting is very draining to introverts (but any engagement is energizing to extroverts), so ask questions about things you care about.”

5. Ask for Help

There’s absolutely no harm or shame in asking for help, especially when you’re feeling overwhelmed or burned out.

“If you’re a parent, for example, see if there is a window where you can get a babysitter or ask family to watch your kids for a period of time so you can get out of the house,” Quaratella recommends.

6. Take Quiet Breaks

As for my introverted nature, I take after my dad—and let me tell you, that man will randomly disappear from family parties for 30 minutes at a time. Sometimes, I’ll find him sitting alone in a back room, staring into space and decompressing. It’s become a running joke in my family, and everyone respects his need for space and solitude. He always comes back eventually, ready to socialize with a newfound energy.

If you’re introverted, there’s absolutely no shame in taking breaks when parties or events get too rowdy or overstimulating.

“If at a party, go to a quiet room or stand near the edge of the room to regain your energy, says Marcou. “Taking a walk outside does wonders, or even take a break in the bathroom. And before and after the party, make sure you take time for yourself to prepare and recover your energy.”