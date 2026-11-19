With all the side quests, missions, and storylines to explore in GTA 6, players have plenty to do and a wide range of NPCs to interact with – including the Leonida wildlife and other furry friends. Players have taken to social media to share hilarious and heartwarming interactions with the pets, critters, and predators who populate the world of GTA 6 along with its human characters.

Be warned – there are spoilers ahead!

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6 Animal Interactions in ‘GTA 6’ That Prove Rockstar Thought of Everything

On X, gamers have shared clips from their forays into Leonida, including interactions with creatures that range from cuddly, violent, and just plain hilarious. One adorable video shows Jason being able to pet a cat in what looks like a convenience store, with the cat happily arching its back and leaning into the attention. “You can pet cats in GTA 6,” the gamer, @SolutionB2U, wrote. “Game of the year.” In fact, petting cats – and dogs – actually gives Jason a focus boost, so if players see a little furry friend sitting around and begging for attention, it would be a good idea to pause and give them a scratch behind the ears.

You can pet cats in GTA 6. Game of the year 🐈 pic.twitter.com/sskNoz7xAs — solutionb (@SolutionB2u) November 18, 2026

Speaking of cats, not every interaction with the feline citizens of Vice City is friendly. If Jason tries to steal a certain car, for example, the driver’s cat – presumably, it belongs to the original owner, unless Fluffy is doing a rideshare – will spring from the backseat and actually attack Jason. It latches onto his neck and gets plenty of scratches in before Jason either decides to just keep driving or puts it out of the car, where it can be glimpsed scurrying off through the driver’s side window.

In GTA 6, Jason steals a man’s car with a cat in the backseat.



While driving, the cat jumps on him, and he throws it out of the car before continuing to drive. pic.twitter.com/MoJQCqUFje — GTA 6 Updates (@gtasix_) November 18, 2026

Unsurprisingly for a game whose setting is inspired by Florida, GTA 6 characters can also face off against alligators. In one online clip shared by @CultureCrave, Jason wanders a little too close to a shoreline where, quite frankly, the gator seems to be minding its own business. Eventually, the alligator will charge Jason and knock him down, at which point it’s essentially game over for him. More helpfully – for Jason, at least – he can also feed troublesome NPCs to the alligators.

Jason getting eaten by a crocodile in 'Grand Theft Auto 6' 🐊 pic.twitter.com/gQjBzWGGUt — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 18, 2026

Snakes also populate the world of Leonida, including pets and…well, let’s say unexpected passengers. One online clip shows Jason opening unsuspectingly opening the trunk of a car, with a large snake springing out at him and going for the attack. On the bright side, though, another gamer pointed out that players can feed a pet snake named Dolores, which – like petting a cat or dog – earns a focus boost.

Loot trunks carefully in GTA 6. Jason popped one open in a parking lot and a giant snake lunged straight out at him.



🎥 @Puttherr pic.twitter.com/WZ96XAJKur — GTA 6 Updates (@GTA_Uncensored) November 19, 2026

Gamers can also take the chance to observe the large avian population of Leonida, which includes 62 species of bird. In fact, the game even provides a logbook and other equipment in order for players to track the birds they find.

Ever seen a bird insult people while they are being robbed?



Look no further than GTA 6 #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/qwFhdkagF7 — TacticalBrit (@TheTacticalBrit) November 18, 2026

And – this is where the spoiler potentially comes in, so proceed with caution! – players also have the chance to interact with…Bigfoot, known in Leonida as the Skunk Ape. According to online sources, driving out beyond the Vice City limits brings Jason to a secluded area, where he finds a strange effigy tied to a tree. The effigy gives off some sort of noxious cloud, which leads to Jason collapsing…and a cutscene with the camera close Jason’s prone form on the ground, glimpsing a pair of extremely furry feet. But don’t worry – it looks like the Skunk Ape, or whoever, will just deposit Jason safely back in his car.